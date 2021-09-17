There has been much discussion about voting rights and the need to ensure democracy in the United States. Important expenditure initiatives are also on the table as an effort to shore up the country’s basic infrastructure and provide essential social services.
However, lurking in the background are serious issues. One key example is the issue of vaccinations with Covid vaccines. Fueled by social media, the country is witnessing extensive polarization on that issue, which is a clear sign of trouble ahead.
Slightly over a year ago, Kristian Blickle, an economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, published a staff report on how pandemics caused voter extremism and fueled the rise of the Nazi Party or fascism in Germany from 1918 to 1933. According to the New York Post, “the findings come amid concerns about a rise in anti-Semitic abuse fueled by the coronavirus pandemic and the Anti-Defamation League has reported a spike in rhetoric falsely accusing Jewish people of manufacturing or spreading the virus to maintain control over the world.”
Blickle also found a strong “correlation between flu deaths and right-wing extremist voting in regions that had historically blamed minorities for medieval plagues.”
The current situation was recently noted by African-American Donna Brazile in the Wall Street Journal. Brazile, former chair of the Democratic National Committee and a FOX News commentator, expressed alarm about the pandemic of anti-Semitism and racist attacks on minorities carried out by bigots who need targets for the coronavirus pandemic. She noted, “Those on the right who embrace Nazi mass murderers – such as participants at the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Va., who marched with tiki torches while chanting ‘Jews will not replace us!’ – are motivated by the same fanatical anti-Semitism that motivated Hitler and his Nazi followers.”
She also noted “the gunman who murdered 11 congregants at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 was motivated by burning anti-Semitism,” and the white racist who murdered nine black congregants during a Bible study at the Mother Emmanuel Church in Charleston, S.C., was rooted in the same evil.
While this is happening, the wealthy are happy. They understand that people who are divided can readily be defeated. In September, Natasha Sarin, deputy assistant secretary for economic policy with the U.S. Department of the Treasury, reported that the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans are responsible for more than $160 billion of lost tax revenue each year, amounting to 28 percent of the “tax gap.” Sarin said the tax gap, “the difference between taxes that are owed and collected,” amounts to $600 billion annually and will mean approximately $7 trillion of lost tax revenue over the next decade.
Sarin also noted, “The sheer magnitude of lost revenue is striking. It is equal to 3 percent of GDP, or all the income taxes paid by the lowest earning 90 percent of taxpayers.”
The tax gap can be a major source of inequity. Today’s tax code contains two sets of rules: one for regular wage and salary workers who report virtually all the income they earn; and another for wealthy taxpayers, who are often able to avoid a large share of the taxes they owe.
The Treasury report also focuses attention on Americans outside the top 1 percent but still well off. According to the report, the wealthiest 5 percent of U.S. taxpayers account for more than 50 percent of lost tax revenue annually. For the top 20 percent, the figure is 77.1 percent.
Anger, division, and violence increase when people who are upset can target scapegoats and not those in political economic control who are taking advantage of the system to maintain their elite status and privileges. Scapegoats are viewed as economic threats and a threat to “our way of life” because of immorality, laziness, general inferiority, non-Christian religious beliefs, etc. Restricting, or in the case of extremists, eliminating one or more of these groups is posed as a solution to our problems and the way to renewed prosperity.
One thing that all scapegoated groups have in common is that most of the individuals are neither rich nor influential. Most of the individuals are simply doing their best to survive and provide for their families within circumstances they don’t control. On the other hand, the recent list of the world’s richest individuals includes several individuals worth $2 billion or $3 billion each. A billion dollars could provide 50,000 families with $20,000. Triple that or quadruple that and you are talking about a major dent in the unemployment and underemployment problem.
The first thing scapegoating does is divide and disunite people with the same fundamental interests so that they cannot fight together for those interests. Carried to its conclusion, it leads to the fascist state – to Hitler’s Germany, where profits are guaranteed by government violence. In short, we need to be wary of where we are headed. Nor can we afford to dismiss these extremist groups as insignificant or ignore how and why they are created. The Nazis began as a radical ultra-right fringe and ended up counting most of Germany’s most powerful industrialists among their numbers. The bottom line is that those who are super wealthy and can afford to fly spaceships will do anything – even create a civil war – to keep and perpetuate what they have.
For the United States, the proclaimed land of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, darkness may be on the horizon.
— Dr. John David is director of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.