Teeth. They’re gross, yet there is such an importance placed on them. It might seem like basic hygiene but it’s a luxury that some are left out of. The fact is, caring for teeth and going to the dentist can be costly even with insurance.
Still, that’s one of the first things that people notice: teeth. Have a date? Make sure those teeth look like pearls. Going to a job interview? Hope for the best.
Of those who have Medicare, 37 million beneficiaries have no dental coverage, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit organization. In a survey by CareQuest Institute for Oral Health, nearly 6 million Americas lost dental insurance during the pandemic. Still, it’s never brought up. Though the jokes made about Appalachian hillbillies and their teeth (or lack of) are still being made, some people don’t seem to understand that dental coverage and affordability is a privilege for some, even still.
While the United Kingdom might have popularized crooked, wild teeth, this nation has not. We strive for the perfect straight, white teeth from the time the baby teeth are lost. As soon as all of the teeth are in, kids go straight to the orthodontist to get expensive wire wrapped around their teeth so that they might look nicer. Then, they might sit in the same chair when they get older for another round of braces. If the teeth don’t look white enough – having come in contact with gallons of pop and coffee – the fix is as simple as putting a sticky strip full of random chemicals onto the teeth for half an hour.
All of this time and money just to look nice.
For years now, teeth have been seen as this important feature to judge others. If they’re not perfect, is there any way that this person could even be hired? Could even be a future partner? It’s not fair that so much judgment is placed upon the smile of another. While dental care is important, not everyone can afford to have them looking the best. The toothbrush and toothpaste can only do so much work. It doesn’t mean that the person is nasty or unkept. It’s almost as if it’s more normal to be mean than to have crooked teeth.
What can even fix this issue? It might take years if anything even changes. Yet, it’s discouraging to see young professionals trying to make a future for their own only to have their teeth stand in the way. Sure, there are those out there who will preach that teeth determine health. While that may be true, that doesn’t fix what might be wrong in society.
Teeth. They’re gross, but the price tag is hefty.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.