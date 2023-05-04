In our country, in states or society, we are asked to just follow along.
Ignore your values, your culture and ignore the rule of law. On days you attend church, just sit in the pews to keep the seats warm. Don’t listen to the message of the Bible. To some, the church is just a place to go on Sunday, not a message that you have a choice between right and wrong, values to live by.
Do you believe a state, a country or even a community can only survive if you go along with the status quo? To go along just to get along?
Stating that our youth will leave or our schools will suffer if you don’t go along with their agenda? Don’t talk about what is taught. Don’t talk about the bullying, the bad behavior or lack of respect. Don’t talk about accountability. It will raise eyebrows.
We have farm land being bought up daily by our adversaries and no one seems concerned. Our leadership has allowed devices to fly over our secure cities, our supply ports. No one is concerned that our adversaries will see how open our borders are and the flow of illegals. Our vulnerabilities are a lack of safety and having not secured our country. Ignorance or ignoring?
We have seen arrests and prosecutions toned down and criminals turned loose. Businesses closing because of crime and endless stealing. Juveniles creating havoc in malls, criminality in the streets. Anti police presence is all we hear. Is this ignorance or just ignoring the problem?
Women and girls sports are being tested for survival. It no longer is how hard you trained or the years you vested in the sport. It is how strong, how muscular you are to win. Is this ignorance or ignoring the problem?
Consequences occur when we see ignorance or the act of ignoring to solve problems. This puts our country’s survival and safety in danger.
We ask, are our leaders up for the job? Do they put our country first or their agenda? Is this ignorance or are they ignoring the problems?
Carol Williams
Shady Spring
