When did they quit putting signal lights on people’s cars? Why are people not fixing burned out headlights? They are running with one burning. Why are people not using windshield wipers when it is raining? No wonder there are so many wrecks.
Without Jesus, people have no idea of which way they are going. He is our signal when we are on the wrong path. Jesus is the light of the world. Without him, you are not able to see the right way to go. We need Jesus to clear the way through the world so we can see clearly the way to Heaven.
John 3:16, For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:17, For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through him might be saved.
John 8:12 Then Jesus spake unto them saying, I am the light of the world; he that followeth me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.
1 John 1:7, But if we walk in the light, as he (Jesus) is in the light, we have fellowshp with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ his Son cleanseth us from all sin.
There are only two ways to go when this life is ended. Which one will you choose? Heaven or hell?
The choice is yours.
Kathy Beckelhimer
Beckley
