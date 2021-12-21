What child is this who at the age of 30 would turn water into wine, healing the sick, causing blind eyes to see, deaf ears to hear, the lame to leap, the lepers to be cleansed?
He filled the mouths of multitudes with a few loaves and fish. Demons trembled at his presence, fleeing at his command as he set the demon-possessed free. He walked on the sea of Galilee, calming the frightening storm with the words “Peace be still.”
Who is this who confronts and confounds the religious elites with his words of wisdom, claiming the authority to forgive sins, raising the dead, declaring the time and details of his own death and subsequent resurrection?
This is the child that slept on Mary’s blessed lap long ago, attended by her husband Joseph, shepherds from the fields and, later on, by wise men from the east. This is the promised Messiah, Jesus the Nazarene, come on a mission to save his people from their sins, the greatest gift ever given. May thoughts and contemplations of him brighten you and yours in this precious season of remembrance. Let him make your Christmas, merry. May God bless.
Obe Dupree
Union