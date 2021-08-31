It was a few days before the stark contrast of the new hardbound book on the “reserved” shelf claimed attention. But after the final page of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” had been turned, it had absentmindedly been placed on top of a select row of old, worn books.
“The Select works of Kipling.” “Paradise Lost” and other poems by John Milton. Homer’s “The Odyssey.” Dialogues of Plato. Plays by Gilbert and Sullivan.
As diverse as the subject matter may seem, these books and several others share two key characteristics: The simple fact the volumes have been handed down through generations of readers, and an appreciation of writing style or subject matter.
There’s a lot to be learned about an individual or family by taking a close look at their bookshelf.
At our house, authors of classic works share space with modern kings and queens of the horror genre (Stephen King, Ann Rice).
Beautiful, illustrated pictorials documenting the history of specific countries stand beside an assortment of nonfiction works such as “The Women’s War in the South,” which one teen-age nephew rolled his eyes at after declaring it “one of those books you’d see on Oprah.”
Dean Koontz is a neighbor to novels by primarily unknown authors who penned works that claimed my attention from page one to the final word.
“A Tale of Two Cities” is also a tale of real estate taste. Its placement, half-hidden behind a framed, family snapshot, subtly illustrates a dislike for Dickens’ classic.
Garnering the best spots are books with meaning.
A beloved dog-eared copy of “The Magic World of Fairy Tales,” given as a gift from a great-uncle when I was still too young to read, “Eats, Shoots & Leaves,” a must for any writer who has ever wondered about his or her secret quirks regarding semi-colons and commas, and anything by Shakespeare, loved from the first reading of “Romeo and Juliet.”
● ● ●
I was well into my teen-age years before I realized not all families shared a passion for the written word.
At our house, it was the norm to see someone – child or adult – reclining on the couch, sitting in the shade on the front porch, or sprawled under the heavy limbs of an apple tree with his or her nose stuck in a book.
When a volume was left unattended, it was typically easy to recognize its owner by the subject matter. My childhood Nancy Drew mysteries, with bright yellow covers, were a stark contrast to the heavy science fiction fare generally preferred by my oldest brother.
I was still very young when this same brother found me scouring the house for “something good” to read after I had finished my newest stacks of books. He went to his room and brought back a copy of “The Hobbit,” advising me to give it a try.
I was soon hooked by the main character’s name, Bilbo Baggins, and his exploits in Middle Earth. In later years this very book was passed on to two of my nephews.
● ● ●
Whether or not one has read the Harry Potter series, or approves of the subject matter, one must give credit to J.K. Rowling for inspiring a new generation of readers.
The tales of Harry and his friends, Ron and Hermione, prompted children and their parents to stay up late for each book’s midnight release as they eagerly sought to learn of the newest adventures at Hogwarts.
In recent decades, what else has driven children to stand in line for hours? Cabbage Patch dolls. Power Rangers. The newest, hottest, technology driven video games?
During the height of popularity of Rowling’s books, it was rewarding to see the written word garnering its due share of attention.
And, with hope, the series motivated some children to begin searching their homes for other good books – perhaps by Kipling, Milton or even Dickens.
● ● ●
Despite the popularity of today’s e-readers, I will never get rid of our bookshelf or tire of the feel of paper in hands.
A good book is a good friend. One that lasts forever.
