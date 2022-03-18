I woke up one morning, it was January 6, 2021, as I recall, and I thought to myself, oh what a beautiful day. Oh, what a beautiful world! Joy to all the mommas and the pappas and babies; joy to the world. My God, it had to be a Mr. Rogers world! Salute the flag!
That was one day, for the next day I was thinking President Trump’s in the House and a civil war is coming, and a proverbial fire is burning hot for the U.S. Constitution outback. All I heard for a weeks from Republicans was that chant and lament: Obamacare’s on the out, ship those immigrants back across the border, and on how the glorious leader was cheated out of being emperor. And on Fox News there was rabid drool of “don’t worry boys,” of a backslash, for the riot never happened, so just close your eyes and say I have faith in the Easter Bunny and alternative facts, and the return of the Great Oz.
A year later, the same hogwash. Don’t hang your heads over Abe and Jefferson — and that man Joe Biden, claiming he’s our president. Just keep your faith in God and keep your guns loaded to protect your Second Amendment. We’ll make sure Donald will win in 2024.
Overlook, the Trumpers say, those Black and brown and selected white men and women for we’ll change the voting rules. Just deny and look the other way for governors, lawmakers and God- fearing men and women of West Virginia are stopping those democratic socialists. They can’t do with Sen. Joe Manchin blocking the dam, those communist agendas. Keep believing as the U.S. Capitol burns (figuratively, but next time?).
Don’t trust your own eyes. We’ve got Trump to set us right. Do flips and zig-zags for Trump. And don’t believe all you read. Those smitten are slaves? They will crawl on hot coals, across deserts and praise his name? Behold his beauty — as the world burns.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville