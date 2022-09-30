It is with endless joy and appreciation that I’m able to say our Dancing with the Stars evening was a HUGE success!
With mounting excitement for the event after years of absence, it surely did not disappoint. We were blessed with beautiful weather, crowds of smiling faces, and incredible generosity. From our dancing teams alone, $127,925 was raised to directly support our United Way of Southern West Virginia’s annual campaign!
Hard work and devotion were wildly clear as our six dance teams dazzled on stage throughout their performances. From hip hop to ballroom, these dancers had it all! Video clips of rehearsals and personal testimonials before each dance highlighted why these individuals selflessly committed to such a serious feat for our United Way of Southern West Virginia. While they each had unique comments as to why they wanted to be involved, one motive was shared by all: to improve lives in southern West Virginia by intensely fundraising and supporting the work of our United Way.
Like any competition, there must be a WINNER! We’d like to congratulate Lisa Walker and Dr. Alex Daniele on their remarkable win of both the People’s Choice Award, raising an astonishing $31,930, AND Judge’s Choice Award, scoring a perfect 10 from all three judges. This dynamic duo brought the heat with supreme energy, back-up dancers, hip hop music and moves, followed by roars of applause from the audience.
Runner-up for People’s Choice Award were Tiffany Kapp and Chris Grose, raising an incredible $25,425, and runner-up for Judge’s Choice Award were Miranda Elkins-Arvon and Kevin Rasmussen, also scoring a perfect 10 from all three judges. In addition to these winners, we’d like to again thank Teri Harlan and Rod Perdue, Dr. Bonny Copenhaver and Joe Brouse, and Caitlin and John Galatic for all your selfless hours of dancing and fundraising. We’d also like to extend accolades and a profuse “thank you” one more time to our choreographers: Abby Honaker, Brittney Fitzgerald, Lexi Clay, Jill West, Laurie and Darrell Fuller and Madison Jackson.
We can’t thank everyone enough for the support of this successful event and our community. It is with bittersweet feelings that our highly anticipated Dancing with the Stars night is over. While it’s our organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year, it is also exciting to pivot and prepare for our continued work in raising funds to support southern West Virginia. Our United Way covers a vast seven counties, and the work to support those efforts never stops. Every dollar raised counts in positively impacting lives.
United begins with YOU.
Campaign pledges or single donations can be made conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org, by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative, or by mailing your contribution to: United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
