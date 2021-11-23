I have no specific recollection of Thanksgiving on the family farm back in 1963. Well, yeah, mom did most of the cooking, as she always did, and there would have been great mounds of mashed potatoes and candied yams, green beans, hot stuffing pulled from a big gobbler’s cavity, cranberry sauce and a cold vegetable tray of carrots and celery sticks and pickles and cheese and crackers and such. There would have been pies, of course – pumpkin, no doubt, and perhaps a gooseberry or a cherry. Maybe both.
I preferred dark meat, by the way.
I couldn’t tell you if it was snowy and cold on that particular day or if corn from a bumper crop was piled out front of the corncrib. All of that was possible, of course. I mean, this was Iowa, home to some of the best farm ground in the world. And in Iowa, November can do a pretty good imitation of winter. So, yes, lots of corn, lots of cold.
I do not know what characters pulled up a chair to the dinner table to tell exaggerated stories that day. But I can tell you that we heard them over the years. Uncle Buck often came ’round with a book full of baseball stories and an active imagination, but I don’t recall if he was there that particular Thanksgiving. Could have been.
Am absolutely certain that Great Grandma Edith Cain and Great Aunt Ada were there, in seats at nearly opposite ends of the table. They were fixtures. This was the house, after all, that Ada had grown up in and the house in which her brother, Oscar, had married Edith. The happy young couple would make this house their home until he retired from farming.
I do not remember the dinnertime conversation or what was said specifically for the occasion on that day other than a short and simple prayer that we always recited, no matter the day, no matter the meal, no matter the circumstances: “Bless us, O Lord, and these, thy gifts, which we are about to receive through thy bounty, through Christ, our Lord, Amen.”
For the most part, what I remember about Thanksgiving on the farm, are general themes of warmth and family and food, of being thankful and holding your own in an occasional dinner table debate.
But on that particular day back in 1963, I suspect, my mom was sad. Deeply so.
Thanksgiving 1963 fell on November 28, six days after the assassination of President John Kennedy – who was, like mom, an Irish Catholic. Kennedy was the affirmation for my mother and others that Catholic boys could grow up and become president – or anything else they wanted to be.
So while specific memories associated with that Thanksgiving blend with all others, and I am sorry that they do, that I did not take note of my mother’s pain, there is a lot that I do recall about a Thanksgiving Day dinner conversation a few years later in 1970. Both Kevin and Sean, older brothers, were home from college at the University of Iowa. In the midst of a little story about his first semester on campus that fall, Sean mentioned something about being somewhere where there had been some “colored” people, to which Kevin, a senior, responded, “Colored? What color would that be?”
Dad, of course, could not leave well enough alone.
“Oh (swear words, here), you know what color.”
Before Dad ended his super-sized, table-pounding lecture back in 1970, he made it clear to one and all that not one of his boys would ever be allowed to bring a Black girl into his home.
That, of course, was a long time ago. And much has changed since then.
Mom and Dad are both gone, she by a massive stroke in 2001, he 12 years later by cancer.
The old farmhouse, too, was leveled, given a proper burial just days after we committed Mom’s and Dad’s cremains simultaneously, as was their wish, at Greenbrier Cemetery just up the road, out in the middle of farm fields in all directions.
The farm has passed from my family. None of the four of us had ever planned or wanted to return to the land. You can chalk that one up to our Dad. He made it clear that there would not be room for any one of us to stay and farm because there was not enough room for all. Can’t afford all, can’t accommodate one.
To emphasize his point, each of us received the same graduation present – a suitcase – and a little speech that went something like this: “You can move out and go to college and I will help you as much as I can. Or you can move out on your own and do as you please – on your own dime. But either way, you are moving out.”
You may know that my bride, my significant other, is a Black woman, smart, funny, talented – a terrific partner and a caring mother. Mom and Dad did not attend our wedding because, well, because Dad was stubborn. But when our first baby was born, well, they were there, both of them, driving all the way to North Carolina to dote on the newest Cain kid. Dad and I worked over the rough spots over a couple games of pool and a couple of beers at a local watering hole.
All was good and my children would be blessed with a terrific Grandpa Jack who, after his wife, my Mom, had passed, paid us a number of visits in Colorado.
On the day that we committed their ashes to their burial plots, Sheila, my wife, unprompted, unscheduled, sang Amazing Grace out at the cemetery on a small rise out in the middle of one giant cornfield.
On this Thanksgiving Day, a couple of the Cain kids will be home and they will be doing the cooking. There will be platters of food and we will not let it go to waste.
I’m pretty sure Mom would like that. And I’m sure that Dad would have something to get off his chest. It was just his way.
Me, well, it is a day to be thankful. And with this life, I am.
