I recently visited Fayetteville in an attempt to find the cemetery of my great-great grandparents, Amos and Sarah Wiseman. The librarian at Oak Hill helped me locate the cemetery but the land was posted and, of course, I had no idea who owned it.
During my research, I had been referred to “Mayor Sharon” as someone who might be able to help me. When I called her with my problem, she just said “Give me a few minutes and I will call you back.” When she called back, she had arranged for me to meet with a local historian, Dale Payne, as well as making arrangements with “Denny“ (a local firefighter) to take me to the cemetery in his ATV.
My visit to Fayetteville will always be a reminder of how kind people can be. My warmest thanks to you all.
Dixie Massengale
Columbia, Missouri
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.