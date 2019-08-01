Today, some 45,000 Scouts from some 170 organizations and 150 countries around the world will step onto chartered buses gathered at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean and threaten to create one last traffic jam on their way to Yeager Airport in Charleston before the sun sets on the 24th World Scout Jamboree.
It has been southern West Virginia’s good fortune to host the two-week event, once again bringing attention to just how valuable that outdoor development has been for this part of the state.
To the many local volunteers who pitched in at the Jamboree, thank you for leaving a positive image of us, your neighbors.
For a couple of weeks here in the hollows of a stunningly beautiful landscape, Scouts learned – perhaps above all else – that global fellowship and a celebration of the world’s myriad cultures have value above and beyond the petty grievances of our daily lives.
Continuing a tradition that began in 1920 at the Olympia halls in Kensington, London, Scouts came from around the world to the Jamboree – a Scouting adventure that takes place every four years.
Just how honored should we, here in southern West Virginia, feel? The event was the first for a World Scout Jamboree in the United States in more than 50 years – since the 1967 Jamboree in Idaho. The U.S., Canada and Mexico were joint hosts this year.
In 2023, the 25th World Scout Jamboree will be held Saemanguem, South Korea.
And now, for a generation of young people raised on social media, their feeds on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and their conversations are about to change – and, we can only hope, continue – for the curation and expansion of understanding, acceptance and a celebration of cultural differences.
It is common knowledge that the more people travel, the more they are exposed to those who think and conduct their lives differently – and the more they comprehend. The more people talk with and listen to people who may not be like them, the more likely that walls of intolerance and stereotype will fall.
Given the glut of global issues, this is the kind of event that gives us confidence that our youth are ready and equipped to take it all on – and provide solutions.
These young people have been offered a rare opportunity to cross borders, cultures and languages to connect with kids their own age from distant destinations, to make friends and build relationships that can last a lifetime.
Right in the middle of our mountains, a small city of about 45,000 Scouts, leaders and volunteers sprang to life. In this city of tents, down dusty roads, Scouts were learning from one activity to another.
Some, with eye protection and ear plugs in place, shot a firearm for the first time.
And not to waste an opportunity to teach, West Virginia University professors swabbed samples of gun residue from the novice shooters’ hands to develop new forensic techniques.
Some brave souls ate flavored crickets. Some chose grub worms.
Experiences in chalk ball, riding a zip line, rock climbing, archery, mountain bike riding, archery and skateboarding were just a few of the activities available to campers.
But, clearly, the most valuable lesson of all, was summed up nicely by Joshua Dulin of San Diego: “Like we’re all Scouts, but we’re all different, but when you get us all together, it really doesn’t seem that way. We’re all just trying to have the same fun.”
More fun. Less strife. Wouldn’t that be nice.