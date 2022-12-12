Democrats, with little positive to run on this past November, rallied its base to vote in order to “Save democracy.” At the time I thought this to be a weak platform, a mere platitude. There was nothing to support it other than the “existential” threat of conservatives, Republicans and the like.
The GOP gained a narrow majority in the House, the Senate remained nearly the same assuming senators Manchin and Sinema retain their sanity. It turns out this less than Red Wave outcome may have saved the Democracy after all. The House Committees will now inevitably ask the tough questions. There will be public hearings that should serve to peel back the layers of the onion of a partisan and complicit FBI, the DNC, the Biden election campaign and now the Biden Administration. And, lest we forget, questions regarding the Covid-19 public policy fiasco.
How is it possible that our democracy has been saved, you ask? We have a private citizen to thank beyond a U.S. electorate that put the GOP in the slim majority in the House. His name is Elon Musk. But for his acquisition of Twitter, his allegiance to the First Amendment, the voluntary Twitter document dump still in the process, American citizens would likely have never known that our democracy was being manipulated, perhaps even stolen. This, as our First Amendment rights were being eroded right before our eyes.
Last holiday season I euphemistically bestowed upon Sen. Manchin a symbolic gift lump of coal in his Christmas stocking for standing his ground. This season, my thank you goes to Mr. Musk. I would buy him a shiny new red Tesla but I can’t afford one.
Steve Flesher
Huntington
