About five years ago, I knew I wanted to write, or even be a journalist. I wanted to have and give a voice. I just didn’t know how. I didn’t even understand what it even meant. But I was a naïve 17-year-old and tried to do it, regardless of any knowledge that I lacked.
And somehow, I gained some artificial confidence for a second and asked the paper if there was anything I could do. At that point, they took a chance on a teenager who had no experience, both in life and the profession. Since then, I’ve had a weekly spot in this paper with more than 200 columns and I’m continuously thankful for that chance.
Even at the time, I realized how incredible of an experience this was. It was an honor and a privilege. At 23 years old, I still have a difficult time fathoming how amazing it is. And it will be something I will always be grateful for.
And now, it’s time to say goodbye.
Thank you to anyone who has ever read one column or 50. Thank you for taking time out of your day to listen to what I have to say, even if it’s about bad first dates or social issues. Whether you liked it or didn’t, you still read it. And for that, I will be forever thankful.
It’s time to explore and see where I’m supposed to land and what I’m meant to do. I took the chance to move. I almost hesitated and backed out. It’s terrifying and I’ve heard that it can be lonely. I pondered day and night, wondering if it was going to be the right choice to make. Yet, if an opportunity presents itself, why not just take it if I have the chance? The only thing holding me back was fear.
So now, I am a girl from the holler living in the harbor.
And yes, I’m still scared, worried about what might become of it. I’m excited of what can happen, but in the mountains of Appalachia, I’ll always find my home. In the hollers, I’ll feel comfort.
And right now, I’m looking outside of the window. Out there, the trees gently sway as they guard one of the many lakes dotting the Minnesota landscape. But these trees are slowly fading into the fog as the rain continues, something that artists often try to show in their art. It’s beautiful. It’s different. It’s not my home and it’s not where my roots have grown over these years. Yet, I’m thankful to have the chance to learn new things, even if I can only create a small fraction that the comfort of “real” home feels like. I’ll still try.
So here I am, five years later. I knew that goodbye would have to happen at some point, but I never knew I would feel it so deeply. So once again, thank you. Thank you for letting me become a small part of your day over all these years.
— Hannah Morgan is a native of Wyoming County. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.