It was afternoon and I had just gotten off the school bus. I found myself sitting on the familiar cream-colored carpet of my grandparents’ living room. I don’t remember what we were talking about, but I mentioned that I wanted to be a lawyer. Not that I knew much of anything that might prove helpful to a client, only that I was obsessed with Judge Judy.
“So, you want to be a liar?” was the response.
Then a few years clicked by and I was in middle school. Randomly, I decided that I wanted to be a journalist, though I still wasn’t sure what that entailed. It just sounded nice when I said it.
“They’re about as trustworthy as lawyers,” was the response.
Though it might seem like I might not be a trustworthy person according to my dreams, I swear I am. It seems as though I’m drawn to careers that don’t typically have a strong love from the public. But still, I love it. Even though nowadays isn’t the best time to be a part of the media – if you are concerned with audience approval. The tension between some of the public and “fake news” is at an all-time high. It’s like lettuce; some people like it, some don’t, but it’s still good for health.
As much as I’d love to say that all media are good, I can’t. If someone would have asked last year, I would have fought for the sake of the media. And, no, it’s not about “fake news,” but about integrity. For some, if a story doesn’t agree with their particular take on life, then it is simply “fake news.” End of story. For that, there’s not much anyone can say.
Mostly, I hear complaints about how people have a difficult time relating to those who bring them the news. Often times, the reporters who are the most recognizable are dripping in the shiniest watches and are even caught on the red carpet. Which makes sense. How is the public supposed to relate or even listen to someone who lives a different lifestyle than most do? How are they supposed to trust what they say is true when they hang out with some of the most influential people divorced from reality? They shouldn’t have to trust them.
Sadly, some news has morphed into fantsy-pants production with all necessary visual effects. So, it isn’t a wonder that some are weary of trusting. It would almost be like watching a movie and believing that everything that happened was real.
And I understand that. I didn’t before, but I do now.
But I also know that not all media are like that. And now, more than ever, should be the time when people begin supporting local news – and, by extension, local columnists like me. Unlike the others, we have nothing to gain personally for telling a story. No one is paying us off behind the Dairy Queen. There are no efforts to twist the news in a way to generate more favorable ratings. It’s just community reporting, real and raw.
So, when people talk about fake news, I understand, to some degree, where they are coming from. However, for most people in the media, the label does not stick. They are everyday people. They have kids who go to school here, who pay their utility and gas bills here. They are the ones who are just as anxious as anyone to get back out to their favorite restaurant or bar and to hang at Chili Night in Beckley.
And, yes, they are also affected by the very news that they report.
In retrospect, I am pleased that I have chosen to be an ink-stained ragamuffin. I will leave the lawyering to someone else – like Judge Judy.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.