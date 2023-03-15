I always hated English classes in school. Mrs. Bennett used to talk about ''the be family" when I was in the 5th grade at Edwight Elementary. I'm sure she told me what she was talking about, but the only "be family" I ever knew about was Grandpa's honey bees.
High school English classes were not much better. I just did enough to get by at the time but nothing really sunk in.
I just did enough to get by in my English classes at Concord College.
But, then I got a job teaching in the Raleigh County school system and I was sent to Clear Fork High School where I spent the most satisfying year of my career teaching English and Reading. I took my English book home with me most every night and I learned sentence and language construction, and then the study of the English language became fun.
I got pretty good at identifying and using verbals nominative and objecting pronouns, active and passive voice sentences, double negatives, comparative and superlative degree adjectives, and all the rest. I learned about digraphs and diphthongs, consonants and vowels, and sounds.
You know, I believe every teacher ought to have to spend a year or two teaching outside of their chosen field.
Richard Bradford
Edwight
