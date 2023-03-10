Just three years ago, parents across the nation were singing praises to their children’s teachers, saying they deserved massive pay raises. What happened? Where has all the public support gone? Now, our nation’s teachers are facing the over-politicization of their curriculum, absurd insurance hikes and an unjustified vilification in the media by politicians looking to score a few cheap points instead of trying to actually fix the issues facing our schools.
I finished my education degree in the early days of the pandemic and began my career at its height. Nothing I learned in college could have prepared me for the chaos that was the 2020 school year. Now in my third year of teaching, I see that the pandemic is not the only plague on the education system, as politicians, parents, and even students reduce us to glorified babysitters. This school year I have been cussed out, spit on and threatened by my students, just for doing my job, a job that I love, that I have dreamed of since I was a teenager.
Every day I come home from school and see the nonsense education bills and laws affecting school systems across our county, banning books, dictating what parts of American history can be taught in schools, the list unfortunately goes on and on. Ask any teacher how their school year is going, and I guarantee you that they will respond with some variation of “Oh, it’s going.” We are sick and tired of being sick and tired. We are not heroes, we are just dedicated public servants who care about the future of our nation, and want to prepare the next generation for adulthood and the challenges that follow.
Call your legislator, school board, or congressmen, and ask them what they are doing to support your local teachers and make the schools better for our children. Call your child’s teacher, thank them for what they do and ask how you can best support them. Join your PTA, boosters, Local School Improvement Council, or other support organization at your child’s school.
Matthew Thomas
Princeton
