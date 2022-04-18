As West Virginians filed their taxes in time for Tax Day this week, our federal and state governments were on the precipice of implementing potentially significant changes to our tax system. Though as it stands, one is aiming to reduce inequality, while the other would worsen it.
At the federal level, President Biden recently introduced a plan that would set a minimum tax of 20 percent on household income and unrealized gains for those worth over $100 million. This new revenue would pay for federal projects and reduce the deficit. Similar plans are popular among the public, but our politicians often do the opposite.
Most recently, the 2017 Trump tax cut was the largest tax system overhaul in decades and largely benefited the wealthy. A number of states are currently arguing for reduced income taxes, again almost always benefiting the rich, as a strong economy and several rounds of pandemic relief packages have led to growing tax revenues.
But this is a mistake – tax cuts for the rich don’t help the economy and inevitably increase inequality. Instead, let’s ask those at the top to pay their fair share and use that money to invest in our communities.
Unfortunately, the tax-cutting trend has made its way to West Virginia. In 2021, Governor Jim Justice unveiled a proposal to eliminate the state income tax. The tax brings in around $2.1 billion in revenue annually, just under half of our state’s total revenue. Completely dropping the tax means that we’ll need new taxes to replace the lost income and any remaining gaps would be closed by cutting state programs. While it hasn’t passed yet, this is clearly a priority and will likely come up again in the next legislative session.
We know what happens when governments cut taxes for the rich on claims of improving the economy. And it’s not a pretty picture if you’re not already rich.
Take Kansas for example, which cut income taxes a few years ago to disastrous consequences. The tax cuts led to dismal job growth, a state budget crisis, and massive funding cuts to the state’s K12 school system, universities, libraries, health programs, courts, and parks. In other words, cutting taxes meant a less educated, less healthy population with less safe and less livable neighborhoods.
But we don’t have to rely on a single state’s experience to know that tax breaks for the rich is bad policy for everyone except the wealthy.
A recent review of states that have pursued income tax cuts found that these states had below average economic growth. And the possibility of lower state taxes attracting new businesses is close to zero.
The evidence is clear: tax cuts for the rich don’t create new jobs or grow the economy. What researchers have learned from over 50 years of policies giving more money to the rich is that the only clear winner is the wealthy.
So what’s at stake for middle and working class West Virginians in this debate? In short, the cuts will almost certainly make their lives harder.
The income tax makes states more equitable because it asks those with high incomes to pay a little more than everyone else. Sales taxes and other forms of consumption taxes, the kinds of taxes West Virginia will likely raise to offset the revenue lost from not having an income tax, end up placing a larger burden on those with lower incomes.
We’ll see even larger economic disparities if the state decides to make up the lost revenue by cutting existing programs. Many of the programs that will likely be targeted overwhelmingly benefit lower- and middle-income West Virginians, like K-12 education and local health departments.
Of course, our governments don’t have to go down this path. President’s Biden proposal is an example where we ask high-income earners to pay a little more so that we can invest in the many needs we currently have, like education, health care, environment, housing, and roads. Rather than worsening inequality, these changes would make our society more equal, all while helping spur economic investments and growth. And in the end, the rich will be just fine.
— William W. Franko is associate professor of political science at West Virginia University. His research focuses on the causes and consequences of political and economic inequality in the United States.