Gov. Jim Justice, making a sales pitch in his old stomping grounds of Beckley on Thursday, once again came up woefully short on details about how the state would make up for lost revenue if the Legislature passed his plan for a 50 percent personal income tax cut. It is, in truth, no plan at all to serve the people of the state, but a pretty good strategy for stuffing a disproportionate share of refunds into the pockets of rich people like himself.
On top of that, the governor, again as is his habit, did not level with citizens. The state’s budget surplus, somewhere north of $1.3 billion, is not a sign that the state’s economy is on some kind of metaphorical rocket ship ride, as he likes to say, but rather is a direct result of temporary high prices for coal and gas, low revenue estimates provided by his own budget manipulators and “flat” budgets forced upon department heads by a governor who simply wants a pile of cash as proof that it’s time to cut taxes.
The result? Yes, big surpluses pile up month after month, built primarily by severance tax collections off of a notoriously volatile energy sector. Meanwhile, deepening social needs are all but dismissed and ignored by this governor and his administration.
And that is why, in part, the state is failing its citizens on so many levels.
First, according to a fiscal note attached to the governor’s bill, consider the future revenue that would be lost to the state: $161.8 million in fiscal 2023, $1.1 billion in fiscal 2024, $1.2 billion in fiscal 2025, and $1.5 billion in fiscal 2026.
And then consider just a handful of services that are begging for attention – each of which will demand big dollars today and all of our tomorrows.
• Lawmakers are trying to make the puzzle pieces fit to improve educational outcomes in the state. That begins in the classroom where 1,500 teaching positions are filled by unqualified teachers. On top of that, a good many legislators want to provide additional support in early elementary grade classrooms. The price tag on that alone: $100,000 million a year.
• The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), which is projected to be underwater by more than $300 million in just a few years, needs a permanent fix, a dedicated revenue stream that assures its solvency. The governor’s temporary Band-Aid is to throw $100,000 million at the problem to make it go away, but we can see the scar tissue.
• The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitations is asking for a significant pay raise to address a desperate staffing situation in the state’s prisons where, according to the division, there were 1,027 vacancies as of December. In some facilities, vacancies are as high as 70 percent.
William Marshall, the commissioner of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, told a legislative committee that the proposed pay raise would help attract more applicants and retain current correctional officers.
“A few weekends back, we had two officers show up for a shift that would need 15 or 16,” he testified.
• The state needs to shore up public health, necessary infrastructure that was badly bent by one budget cut after another and then broken by a pandemic on top of a drug overdose crisis that is only getting worse, not better. Where is the funding assistance for that? By way of example, the state does not support emergency medical services, including funds that could boost pay for local outfits that are having a difficult time keeping staff. In just two years, according to the WV EMS Coalition, West Virginia lost more than 35 percent of its emergency medical technicians and 15 percent of its paramedics. These are our front line workers, the first responders so critical to any public health emergency.
• The Department of Health and Human Resources is fatally flawed, gutted by bad management ever since Justice came into office. It, too, has massive numbers of vacancies in positions critical to the oversight of the welfare of some of our state’s most vulnerable children. Some counties are without any agent whatsoever in Child Protective Services. Nor can the governor continue to ignore the plight of more than 6,000 children in the state’s foster care system.
A change in leadership at the agency, which happened in December, was welcome, but there is much to fix here and it will not come cheap.
If Gov. Justice could show us detailed plans to fix all of that, then, yes, we would be more inclined to consider a progressive personal income tax cut, one that would greatly benefit the people who need it most.
But that is not what he wants. As such, we are not holding our breath.
