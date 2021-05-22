As the administration and Congress start to work out deals that will decide what investments will be made in our lives with the infrastructure package, you’ll hear a lot of: “What would Joe do?” And not President Joe Biden, but West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. On Capitol Hill, Manchin is commandeering the ship.
But what folks should really be asking is, “What would families do?” with a boost in their bank accounts from a permanent expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
Pay utility bills on time, pay for car insurance, buy new underwear and a pack of toothbrushes – these are just some of the items on Mary Reinbold’s wishlist. She’s a single mom who works as a loan document processor at a local banking institution. With an extra $250 in her own bank account every month – the amount she would get in monthly installments from the expanded Child Tax Credit – she’s even started to dream about being able to afford a spontaneous ice cream cone from the corner store for her 7-year-old daughter.
“This would be life-altering for me and my family,” Mary said. “I won’t have to take toilet paper from the gas station bathrooms anymore. Did you know you’re supposed to change your toothbrush every three months?”
Personal hygiene products are constantly put on the back burner, Mary said, when there’s too much month at the end of your money.
This is the struggle of so many families in West Virginia and all over the country. In our state alone, 346,000 children and 110,000 workers will benefit from the expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. And you heard President Biden in his Joint Address to Congress – it will cut national child poverty in half.
But as the policy was passed in the American Rescue Plan, this boosted credit will only be a temporary relief. The proposed American Families Plan would extend this tax benefit. But if we really want to get families back on their feet and keep them from falling back into the cycle of poverty, we need to make this investment permanent. While the pandemic might fade into the background next year, our bills won’t.
Amber is a direct care staff, an essential worker in West Virginia. She would benefit from both the expanded Child Tax Credit and plans to increase the wages of care workers.
“My sons have grown in the blink of an eye, and now they need new clothes. Just knowing that I will be able to provide the basic necessity of clothing for my children is a huge stress relief for me and my husband,” Amber said. “And their styles are completely different, I know my youngest son will be ecstatic about finally getting some clothes that he picks out himself that aren’t hand-me-downs.”
While many workers – including tax-paying immigrant families – have had to take on multiple full-time jobs just to afford the basics for their families, the rich CEOs they’ve been working for have skipped out on their taxes. Congress could pass an infrastructure package that makes this expanded poverty-busting measure permanent and inclusive to all families just by having companies that have benefited off of struggling peoples’ labor finally pay their fair share.
Still more families struggle to even get work because they can’t afford reliable shelter, transportation or child care. This extra boost would help people keep stable jobs and improve opportunities for the next generation. A critical investment like a permanent expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit would contribute to the fundamental, sustainable functioning of our economy and country – the very definition of public infrastructure.
I know Sen. Manchin wants to do what is right for all West Virginians, so I am asking him to listen to those West Virginia families and give more than 300,000 children and over 100,000 workers in our state a chance to really thrive. That is the sort of leadership this Congress – and this state – needs.
— Amy Jo Hutchison is an economic justice advocate who campaigns
against poverty and hunger in West Virginia. Through her organizing,
she helps to build the power of low-income families.