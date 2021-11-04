Tall buildings. A desk adorned with photos of everything meaningful. It was probably on one of the top floors. It probably smelled like strong coffee, fresh squirts of perfume and a new morning. A real job.
When I was younger, that was the place where my daydreams would take me. There was no specific city or town, just a building with a desk. Daydreams of corporate world. It was a place where people looked nice, minded their business and answered phone calls. It was probably a place where not many people knew your name (or cared to know), but it was an honor to work there. I was fighting to work at that undisclosed business with no idea what they even did besides have photos and old coffee stains on their desk. I didn’t dream of owning the business or even starting my own. I just wanted the satisfaction of having one of those office jobs that one sees on TV. That was success.
Perhaps it’s because of having been in lockdown, thinking of home or just part of growing older, but that dream that once filled pages of my journal now seems all too bland. It no longer feels like something that should belong in a dream, but a way to ensure that there isn’t much life lived. Granted, the career choices that I’ve made probably never would have landed me inside of a corporate office, anyway (especially if it involved numbers). Yet, if someone offered, I would have gladly accepted. It all seemed to play a part of the suburban, white-picket-fence dream that I sought.
Now, the dreams look a bit more rugged. The fence isn’t perfectly painted, but it’s there. The tall buildings aren’t there, but the forest is. The house might still smell like coffee, but it also breathes of fresh herbs and produce. Sure, there’s a work office somewhere, but success doesn’t have to be defined with which neighborhood is the nicest.
Yet, I’m not the only one feeling this way. During the pandemic, there has been this social media trend that hit the younger generation. It’s called “cottagecore,” and it thrives in all ways associated with rural and simple living. It isn’t about quitting jobs to go and live out in the forest, but to practice the things that seem to have been lost over the last few years. It’s fresh flowers, yarn, baking and gardening. It’s living sustainably and finding joy in the little things. It’s getting away from the city and finding comfort in the calmness of the country.
The younger generation is finding their way back to the stillness in a world that never stops moving. Maybe there are themes of escapism in there, but it still doesn’t take away from the fact that more and more people are craving that kind of life. It’s all the little things that the loudness of the city might not allow.
Not all success comes from which building is the tallest or who lives in the busiest city.
If only someone could have told younger me.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.