I do not wonder what will become of the common manifestations of fossil fuel industries – such as the oil derricks, an estimated 300,000 pumping oil and gas in Texas alone, and the natural gas pipelines here and elsewhere that are rusting beneath the brooding weather of public opinion that says we must deal with climate change before cataclysmic times arrive – if that clock has not already run out.
No, we do not have to imagine what that will look like because examples clutter the backyard.
Once active, noisy and dusty coal tipples stand silent, abandoned and crippled across the southern coalfields, relics of more widely prosperous times. Many mines are boarded up, some with cinder block, others with wood slats. Vegetation has reclaimed many a former coal camp, pulling shacks, churches and the company store, all remnants of a long-ago civilization in these parts, back into the earth from which they sprang. Dust to dust.
When the mines are emptied, we move on with little regard for the deep scars left in the rearview mirror, entire mountaintops blasted, broken and leveled, the detritus of mining exposed to the elements for the very first time and dumped down the hillsides, toxins and grit washing with every thunderstorm into streams, lakes and the local water supply. Tap water turns brown or orange or red or black.
Litter and environmental harm foul the landscape without apology or consequence.
Here in Central Appalachia, companies declare bankruptcy, abandon the mines and dismiss their cleanup responsibilities. A 2021 analysis, as reported by Appalachian Voices, determined that over 633,000 acres of coal mines across seven Eastern states required cleanup, with an estimated price tag of $7.5 billion to $9.8 billion. Over 200,000 acres are in West Virginia, more than any other state. The proposed 2024 federal budget request for the Abandoned Mine Reclamation Fund, $174.6 million, falls short.
A ProPublica analysis earlier this year identified 2,030 mines in Kentucky and West Virginia that have been through bankruptcy since 2012 – more than a third of all coal mines in those states. And as more coal companies go belly up, fewer remain positioned to take over operations and assume culpability for the damage done. Reclamation bonds are forfeited, cleanup responsibilities abandoned. Costs are passed on to taxpayers who cannot afford the bill. Coal barons rig the system to their benefit, pocket rolls of cash, skedaddle round the next mountain to find the next sucker and pay a pittance for their environmental sins of the recent past.
But should we worry? This has been going on a long time. Nothing new to see, here.
Well, beg your pardon, but it seems emblematic of the bigger problem, that these titans of industry are raping and pillaging the environment and then running off to their climate-controlled mountaintop retreat without regard for the long-term consequences of living in the valley, downstream.
July, expert meteorologists say, will be the hottest month ever – or at least over the last 120,000 years on planet Earth. And that has come courtesy of our addiction to the cheap energy produced by burning fossil fuels.
But the scientists who study climate phenomena say that what we are experiencing, these myriad, record-setting heat waves around the world, foreshadow climate-altering changes that go beyond a simple temperature record.
What is worth paying attention to, experts warn, is the spike in ocean temperatures and loss of sea ice in Antarctica.
Keep your eye trained on the Atlantic, they say. As reported recently by The Washington Post, a vital system of ocean currents could collapse within a few decades if we do not stop burning coal and natural gas – an event that would be catastrophic for global weather and affect every person on the planet.
We know all this is of little consequence to our political leaders, less so for those coal barons, all of whom are celebrating a court decision that will allow for the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
But they don’t live downstream. And they refuse to regard the inevitable sign posts of change.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.