In small towns, it is said, everyone knows everyone.
To get a glimpse into life, just drive to a local gas station. Sooner or later a stranger will walk up and ask who your parents are. Then, the stranger will leave after saying, “Yeah, that’s what I thought.”
Or go to a local high school and sit down in a class. The teacher will joke around with a student, telling the teenager about everything that they and their parent used to do back in the day.
Legacies just never die in small towns.
However, for a town to be alive and well, there need to be a few things.
For one, they need a grocery store. Secondly, they need a post office. Thirdly, they need a medical clinic. And lastly, they need a school.
Everywhere, or so it seems, is struggling with one or the other, though towns without schools and health care clinics seem to be suffering the most.
One search of “burnout” on the internet lists articles of nurses, teachers and other workers seeking help. Another article might even address employers, giving them tips on how not to lose more employees and stop the spread of burnout.
So, what do employers do to address this very real workplace issue? Are they to do anything or just claim that people aren’t willing to work? Or is there anything that they can even do that is within their power?
After all, burnout isn’t a new thing. In 2019, the World Health Organization said that burnout was the “occupational phenomenon.” Like grief, it also seems to come in stages.
Some health care organizations in California are going to receive a combined $8.7 million in federal funding to help combat burnout and promote mental health. The monies are to be distributed over three years.
However, if people are leaving the industry because of burnout created by shortages, would this funding even help?
Sure, resources are important but that can’t be the one thing that keeps people working in the industry. Yet, in many cases, organizations seem to believe that it’ll work a miracle. But has it done that yet?
It’s not the fault of these workers for finding another career path. If they felt that it was the best decision for them, no one can fault them. They aren’t in a contract to work in the same field or job for their entire life.
In fact, they are worth more than who they work for.
Yet, this still leaves gaps within these industries. Staffing shortages, more shifts, high tension.
Everyone understands how important and crucial these industries are to a community, as they nearly create one by existing. They provide education, jobs and care.
From the outside looking in, it seems deeper than burnout. These are careers that they went to school for and had dreamed about having. They understand how important these jobs are. Now, they don’t know what else to do other than walk away.
“Taking one for the team” has found its limit.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.