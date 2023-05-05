Whether or not the City of Beckley’s Parks and Recreation Department will be able to open either or both of its municipal pools for the summer swim season, now might be a good time to stop the hyperventilating on social media sites, take a deep breath and – while we’re at it – take a step back for some added perspective.
We hope and certainly believe that the city can find a competent, trained and qualified pool manager and enough lifeguards so that both pools – the one at Historic Black Knight Municipal Park and the Sharon Dempsey Memorial pool at New River Park – can be up and running before we get too far into June. Memorial Day, in fact, would be ideal and should be the target. We know Leslie Baker, the city’s excellent Parks and Recreation director, has said but one pool opening is the goal this year. We would encourage her to think bigger and move more aggressively forward.
Pool staffing has been an issue – not just here in Beckley but across the entire United States, and not just in the past couple of years. Back in 2015, when council was discussing the feasibility of repairing and reopening the former East Park pool, then-Councilman Tim Berry said he, like other council members, would like to see the pool reopen, but in addition to the extraordinary expense of doing so, there was another problem. “We don’t have lifeguards, that’s the biggest issue,” Berry said. “We’re struggling for them at New River Park. Private pools are facing similar issues.”
All of that was further complicated in Beckley by the passing in 2022 of Sharon Dempsey, whose name in Beckley is synonymous with summertime and swimming. A strong swimmer throughout her life, she taught three generations of Beckley children to swim as she managed New River, East Park and, later, Historic Black Knight Municipal pools for the city. No simple feat, Dempsey managed all pool operations, from the concession stands to maintenance of the pools and water slide to supervision, scheduling and instruction of the lifeguards. She taught lifeguard classes at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and trained generations of lifeguards who worked pools public and private.
And all of that, all of that knowledge and experience as a swim teacher and lifeguard instructor, all of that institutional knowledge about Beckley, its pools and its kids, all of that is what the city is now trying to replace.
And that is no easy hill to climb.
Dempsey set a high standard and took our expectations along for the ride.
Now, AtWork Personnel, a local staffing agency, has offered to help – for a price.
Noah Kapp, vice president, said his team has recruited about a dozen potential lifeguards as well as a possible pool manager for Beckley’s two municipal pools. In order to make a partnership with the city official, Kapp said a contract will need to be reviewed by city officials and approved by Common Council.
While other strategies could have been adopted previously to get to where we are now, well, this looks to be a deal the city can afford and a way to – once again – open both pools.
Yes, AtWork saw an opportunity to lend a hand and to make a buck. Nothing wrong with that.
And, yes, the city got burned last year when Baker leaned on USA Pools/USA Management to manage city pools and then proved that it was unable to fulfill several of its contractual obligations, most notably the number of days the pools was open because of low staffing numbers.
But while the burn of that experience may make the city and Baker cautious about taking the plunge again, AtWork is not offering to manage the pools, only to find qualified staffing – the most important of which is a new pool manager.
Given all that is on the line, not just for the kids and families of our fair city, but for the image of a municipality that says we can get things done, go forward confidently. The pools need to be open.
