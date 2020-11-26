Many might say the year 2020 has gone to the dogs.
Not me. I dislike that phrase.
Canines are among the best creatures in our lives, providing unfettered love and unselfish companionship.
They give kisses during moments of excitement, snuggles after a long day and are quick to remind humans that a rub behind the ears can make everyone feel better during challenging times.
And 2020 certainly has been challenging.
Covid-19. Quarantines. Protests. Riots. Fires. A tumultuous pre-election. A disputed post-election.
Has anyone else felt the need for a simple, peaceful timeout?
● ● ●
I follow dogs on Twitter. Lots of dogs.
Of course, they are not my sole interest. I also follow many incredible journalists, prominent newsmakers, politicians, talented artists, sports enthusiasts, vocal voices and a hodgepodge of folks from my region and state.
I don’t follow many celebrities. I get enough chatter about their lives during my morning fix of national TV news.
Oh, I also follow Toilets with Threatening Auras just for the sheer novelty of it.
● ● ●
My first foray into the world of Dogs of Twitter came when I followed Celebration of Dogs, an account out of the United Kingdom with more than 100,000 followers.
The site retweets a lot of dog pics, and it was neat to see photos of beloved pets from across the globe.
Some years ago Celebration of Dogs hosted a profile picture competition with hundreds of dogs competing. Please allow me to brag for a minute when I tell you the contest was won by my own adored German shepherd Pica.
● ● ●
Since that time I have followed many more dogs, each with his or her own distinct personality.
I came to be a fan of @HugoRebel3 (who I still think of as Ole Miss Hugo) for music videos that showed him running, swimming and playing across the Mississippi landscape.
They are uplifting, entertaining and smile-worthy.
Unfortunately, Hugo has been banned many times (Really, Twitter, you crackdown on music copyright violations that involve a 30-second video of a dog?), but I have proudly followed him through each account.
Maggie – found at @Maggarooo – is another favorite. She is a graying, senior dog with a foldy-mouth smile who posts photos of “floofs” (also known as flowers) during her daily walks.
She has become so popular dogs everywhere now tag her in photos showing their own floof-hunting adventures.
Another enjoyable duo are Nessa and Macie Doodle. The two Doodles from Canada post lots of jokes – some with puns, some with mature humor and some making fun of their mom’s love of gin.
Among their most recent posts: “We think dad’s going to get mom a new belt & bag for Christmas … She’ll be so happy the vacuum works again.”
The Doodles are also known for counter surfing, and taking household items they should not have. One of their frequent hashtags is #WhatsInMeMouth.
● ● ●
I realize this sounds silly. But that’s the point – it’s supposed to be.
When news of illness and death is nonstop, when angry voices drown out sensible discussion, when crime and chaos and destruction flood headlines, I need a distraction.
I need dogs.
Happy ones. Silly ones. Even ones with potty mouths.
I will not feel bad for this guilty pleasure, nor will I conform to a perceived norm of only following those with serious, scholarly posts whose opinions I may, or may not, agree with.
This is 2020. The Year From Hell.
We are all entitled to some light-hearted fun.
And if there is one thing these past months have taught me, it’s that dogs are almost always universally kind.
People are not.