Of all times for our country to be engaged in a political fight over providing citizens with easy access to the ballot box, now, less than a year from the death of civil rights icon, John Lewis, who was beaten to within an inch of his life fighting for voting rights, seems to be an especially egregious time to be putting up tall and wide barriers to progress. And yet that is exactly what is going on across the country, and right here at home in West Virginia, too.
The arc of our nation’s history should be bending towards justice and inclusion not bending backwards toward a time when, once again, a person’s inherent value to our democracy was judged by the color of his or her skin.
But sadly, and to our nation’s great embarrassment, here we are once again.
Despite all other issues that will keep the administration’s midnight lamps burning, the fight over voting rights is making its way to the top of the list as one of the defining conflicts of the Biden era. Georgia fired off the opening salvo with new restrictions for voters, but it is not acting alone.
In more than 24 states, including West Virginia, Republican-led legislatures are moving bills that would clamp down on the ease voters have at casting a ballot on and before election day.
In Georgia, broad new provisions represent a substantial edit of a state’s voting system. It imposes stricter voter identification requirements for absentee balloting, limits drop boxes and forbids – for heaven’s sake – giving water and snacks to voters waiting in line. It also shifts the power and oversight of elections to the Legislature and further empowers the state Board of Elections to have jurisdiction over county elections boards, including the authority to suspend officials in, say, heavily Black and Democratic counties.
For their part, some West Virginia Republican lawmakers are trying their best to advance deadlines for absentee and early voting.
As detailed in a story posted on The Register-Herald website, Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, is sponsoring Senate Bill 565, which includes multiple changes to state voter registration law. Roberts’ bill would move the early voting period further out from election day, from 7 to 17 days prior to an election compared to the current 3 to 13-day period.
As such, Roberts’ schedule no longer includes the Friday and Saturday immediately preceding an election, makes the deadline earlier for registering for an absentee ballot, and ends the state’s years-long efforts to implement automatic voter registration at West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles offices, which was approved by the Legislature several years ago but never implemented.
The bill also tightens the deadline to vote absentee, from six days to 11 days before the election.
West Virginia has had early voting for nearly 20 years, and now, suddenly, it’s a problem?
Poppycock.
People are used to having early voting be available to them on a schedule they have become familiar and comfortable with.
Rest assured, no groundswell of citizen complaint was calling for these changes. This is not the work of a politician who is acting in the best interest of his constituents, but, instead, attempting to disenfranchise voters by suppressing the vote of certain sociological, demographic and political stripes, thus cementing his own position and the party’s already commanding control of the Legislature.
It is beneath Roberts’ dignity, we believe, and casts him as a conniving politico interested only in promotion of party rather than what is best for the citizens – all citizens – of the state.
If Roberts were truly interested in improving voting rights, to finding means for all citizens to them to participate in the most basic and sacred of our democratic rights, and to making sure our elections were free and fair, he would work towards opening doors, not closing polling windows.