My name is David Perry. I am a veteran educator with 35 years of experience. Three of those years were with the West Virginia Department of Education, and I was honored to serve as president for two of the three. I was a delegate for the 32nd District for 16 years. I currently sit on the Oak Hill City Council. These experiences have compelled me to write to you and your readers today and ask for your consideration of my friend, Dr. Joe Golden, for House of Delegates.
Dr. Golden is running in the new 45th District, which encompasses part of the former 32nd District I represented and part of the great city of Oak Hill I represent now. I would not be writing this if I did not think Dr. Golden would be the best advocate for folks I have known and listened to for years. I know through his decades of family medicine, he has been listening to many of these same people as well. That matters to me.
I also support Joe’s platform, a platform he formed from doing all that listening. The parts on education are the ones I am most qualified to speak to. The number of vacancies in our public schools is shameful, and I see his proposal to create a long-term retention and recruitment plan for new teachers as something that must happen. Dr. Golden’s support to reestablish the PEIA Task Force to prevent projected shortfalls in the next couple of years is also critical. I understand why state teacher unions like the AFT and WVEA have endorsed him. Other pieces of Joe’s platform, such as expanding broadband access, would also benefit West Virginia public schools as a part of improving our communities overall.
I have been a public servant for many years. Golden opportunities, candidates like this are rare.
David Perry
Oak Hill