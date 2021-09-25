West Virginia regulators are wrestling with a difficult decision for a second time that could extend the lifespan of three coal-fired power plants – but only if ratepayers in West Virginia foot the bill.
The plants – John Amos, Mountaineer and Mitchell – need nearly $444 million in environmental upgrades, not to mention $48 million in annual costs, to remain functional and in regulatory compliance until 2040. Without the support, the aging coal-fired plants would remain running just a few more years.
The regulators’ decision is one about the past and the future – and about growing support in the state to transition away from coal, not just because of the environmental harm that carbon injects into a climate change cauldron of brewing trouble for the entire planet, but also because of the costs to residents, manufacturers and other businesses here at home who would be subsidizing coal-fired plants to their own detriment.
As unyielding as the Gordian knot may seem to unravel in the short term, we think it important that the state move forward more confidently and with greater urgency toward new energy economies. The regulators should deny the request and stop putting off the inevitable.
This is a second go-round for the three regulators, having voted their approval of the upgrades previously. The redux was forced by two other states – Virginia and Kentucky – which also have a say in the future of the three plants. Regulators in those states did not vote for the improvements, and that left West Virginia ratepayers holding the tab.
According to reporting by Brad McElhinny for MetroNews, Energy Efficient West Virginia calculated the cost at an extra $54.24 a year for the average residential ratepayer, assuming usage of 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month.
In one of the poorest states in the country, that additional cost would prove prohibitive for elderly residents living on a fixed income, those already living below the poverty line and families struggling to keep their heads just above the water line.
Pam Garrison, a Fayette County resident who works with the Poor People’s Campaign, told the regulators at a Friday hearing that many people would not be able to afford the increase.
“Fifty dollars might not seem like a lot to some people,” she said. But, “Fifty dollars means your kids’ food. It means your medicine.”
The regulators are also hearing from the West Virginia Energy Users Group of large employers who argue for lower energy rates to help them with their bottom lines – and, we assume, employment numbers.
The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is making a similar argument. In a letter from its president, Rebecca McPhail writes, “It is counterproductive to increase rates in this manner for West Virginia manufacturing and industry, and it will make our manufacturing base that much less competitive.”
On the flip side of the argument, of course, are jobs, jobs, jobs in the here and now.
The United Mine Workers of America told the regulators that closure of any of the plants would put a serious hurt on surrounding communities.
The state’s Building and Construction Trades union members work about a million hours a year at the plants, according to George Capel, a union representative. And while his union supports alternative forms of energy, he said, “There’s nothing on record to indicate anything comparable to the output of these facilities is going to be built in West Virginia in the near future.”
Still, at this point, sticking ratepayers with a bill many cannot afford is not going to bring back coal. Nor should regulators be favoring one industry over any other unless there is a sustainable future that allows for a payback. Certainly, trimming payroll is one way manufacturers and big business can account for energy price hikes, but no one wants that unhappy outcome.
Granting the rate hikes will only delay the inevitable, and it cowers from a difficult but necessary decision – to move forward from support of aging and polluting power plants of our past to new sustainable power sources that lower the temps a bit and ward off the worst of what is already baked into the cake of global warming.
And that is what the state needs to wrestle with in a more collaborative, coordinated, problem-solving manner.
The sooner, the better. The clock is ticking.