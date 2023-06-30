The op-ed from Kayla Kessinger (“Addressing underlying circumstances,” June 21, The Register-Herald) celebrating the Dobbs decision ending Roe vs. Wade and a woman’s right to choose to end a pregnancy is wrong and deliberately misleading in so many ways.
First, she writes as if every abortion was the result of an unexpected pregnancy. No one who has paid any attention at all to the news reports of pregnancies, often much-wanted pregnancies which have gone wrong, could possibly believe that. In states which, like West Virginia, where lawmakers have taken advantage of Dobbs and outlawed abortion, the stories are mounting of women denied standard care for a miscarriage or for an ectopic pregnancy or for carrying a fetus that is so badly deformed (for example, without kidneys or lungs) that it will die before birth if not immediately after.
Since Dobbs, some women who desperately want children have lost their ability to do so because doctors were afraid (of losing their license to practice or even going to jail) to perform a previously routine procedure.
Second, she writes as if rape and incest never happen and 10-year-old girls are built to carry a pregnancy to term and then give birth. No amount of community support, assuming such support even exists, will overcome piling the trauma of being forced to give birth on top of the trauma of rape.
Third, she demonizes those who support the right of women to appropriate medical care, which may include abortion, and exalts those who oppose abortion as compassionate, caring and supportive of women and their children. I have to point out that her anti-abortion community includes clinic bombers and doctor murderers. It includes legislators who have chosen to practice medicine without a license by creating more restrictions on abortion and at the same time cheerfully cutting back on Medicaid and food stamps. Certainly, if this community was as caring as she portrays it to be, there would be far less child poverty.
In 1899, when my father was just six months old, his mother realized she was pregnant for the fifth time in less than five years. In what we can only believe was an act of desperation, she tried to abort herself with a rusty knitting needle. She died of what was then called “blood poisoning” and was buried beside her third child who had died at birth. My grandfather was left alone to raise my father and his two sisters.
Ms. Kessinger seemingly yearns for 1899 when desperate women had to take things into their own hands because there was no other choice. I don’t know if any women or children have died yet because of Dobbs, but they will. They will go septic because they aren’t near enough death to justify an abortion. They will return to the back alleys of the ’50s and ’60s and die of botched procedures. The culture of life she references so cheerfully will not be extended to them.
