Newsrooms, long ago, were a pretty noisy, fast-paced environment, humming with activity, front to back, through the ranks and eccentricities of reporters and assigning editors, assistants and deputies, and back into the photo department – always located closest to the exit so they could grab their gear and chase the first sound of trouble popping on the scanner. Even copy editors – typically more reserved – got into the act with their acerbic wit and the advantaged position of never having to move from their seat and being the last person to put a strong edit and an engaging headline on a story.
The smaller the paper the more likely the energy would flow into the plate and press rooms – located right there, just down a long hallway, not miles away at some cavernous, industrial press center.
Almost always in a newsroom there was someone near, someone as curious as you, someone with whom to share a story, pointing, even, at a screen or a paper and asking, with some degree of astonishment, “Did you see this?”
And, “What do you make of that?”
Long ago.
Those conversations do not happen quite so often these days. I do not know when it all started to change, when the adrenaline rush was interrupted, its signal to wake up every nerve ending held hostage by the brain’s hypothalamus. Elevated conversations have been quieted in the hollows of large rooms emptied of passionate press professionals either by digital technology or layoffs – or both.
The night city desk – chasing cops and oddball news tips – has all but disappeared, replaced in some places by digital production teams, cheerless souls pushing innocuous wire stories to the newspaper’s website, which of course is far cheaper than paying a team of journalists to go out and dig for a story no matter what skeletons they unearth.
So nowadays, when I see something in a report, typically on the screen in front of me, I have no one to share it with. There is only the emptiness of my office. Often, I will take notes to pass along to a reporter. But there is no adrenaline rush, no one to share a conversation with, but just something interesting – and often sad.
Such was the case just this past week – and it started on Monday with this pandemic report as counted and announced by the Department of Health and Human Resources: “DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 78-year old male from Grant County, a 95-year old male from Morgan County, a 51-year old male from Wayne County, and a 79-year old female from Greenbrier County.”
I froze on 51.
That’s young, I thought. I wondered who he left behind? A wife? Children? Friends? A dog?
The DHHR refrains from sharing more detailed personal information about each and every death – 2,863, now.
Where did he die – at home or in a hospital? Holding someone’s hand?
I also wondered if those others, two who were nearly in their 80s and one at 95, had bothered to get inoculated.
Hey, their choice. I get it. Every individual has the right to get a shot – or not – for whatever reason anyone wants to cook up. I am not casting aspersions, here, but just wondering, if they hadn’t, why not?
I wondered – sorry for this, but it is how my brain works – if any of them had second thoughts when a breathing tube was being jammed down their throat.
The rest of the week did not go much better.
Here is the Tuesday report: “DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year old female from Raleigh County, and a 61-year old male from Logan County.”
Yes, a 49-year-old woman from right here in Raleigh County. Not even 50.
Wednesday’s report included a 66-year-old woman from Raleigh County, and two men from Greenbrier County, an 85 year old and a 71 year old.
Gone too soon, I thought. No matter the age. Stories to tell, to make, to pass along to the next generation, each of them. Too much left on the table. Too much for an obituary to handle.
Included in the Thursday report, the death of a 68-year old woman from Raleigh County.
With each and every death, newsrooms of the past would have been sparked with activity, questions and phone calls, perhaps a gasp, a planning session to pull together an enterprise story for the Sunday paper – a good, long read – as well as good daily copy on who these people were and the circumstances of their deaths.
But we had more reporters back then, more noise, more people to pick up a narrative string and find out where it lead.
As these folks are being allowed to slide somewhat anonymously from their earthly moorings, the state, lead by our governor, will mark West Virginia Day with a celebration at the state Capitol Complex. We will learn the first winners of the vaccination lottery.
Some lucky person is going to win a million bucks. Others will win drawings for custom-outfitted trucks, four-year scholarships to any state public institution, lifetime fishing and hunting licenses, custom hunting rifles and shotguns, and weekend passes to our state parks.
Food trucks and vendors will be on hand and there will be a free vaccination clinic on site – just in case anyone wants to roll up a sleeve, now, to be eligible for the next drawing, the next celebration.
Gov. Jim Justice will be on hand as will his pet bulldog, Babydog.
So, yes a day to celebrate our state’s founding, a day to commemorate the date that West Virginia was admitted to the Union and became a member of the United States.
But I hope the governor takes time to honor and remember those who did not make it through this past year to celebrate with us because Covid-19 got the best of them. It is just terribly unfortunate. They had stories.
Oh, yeah. Your choice, but I hope you roll up a sleeve. Soon.