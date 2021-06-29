I miss lawn darts. It was a game of skill, laced with luck. And there was always the chance of impaling a sibling’s toe.
Not that I wanted to harm my brothers or sisters – well, not drastically anyway. But a slight puncture wound on the foot just added to the fun.
Back in the day, we were always getting injured during the summer months. Once school let out in June, our family became frequent visitors to the local emergency room. At times I had to wonder if Mom received a discount for being such a good customer.
Gashes, bee stings, blunt force trauma – you name it. With five kids in the family, we always found a way to get injured.
As the youngest of the five, I always felt like I had a lot of catching up to do.
By the time I was old enough to walk, most of my siblings had already received their first stitches. If I banged my head falling off the tire swing, they had received the same injury multiple times in years past.
Broken bone? No worry, as someone had already provided Mom with prior experience in fractures.
There were few injuries that could frazzle mom, but occasionally it did happen.
Such as the time when my brother gashed his head open while attempting to start our go-cart. He was yanking the rope to start the machine, and a metal piece came off and bashed him in the forehead.
At the time of the accident, I was with Mom and my granny shopping at the old Hills department store in Green Valley. I recall Mom receiving an emergency page to come to the front desk.
My brother had not only been hurt, he had violated the cardinal rule – no injuries when Mom is not home. Sure, Dad and my other brother were there with him, but it seems that many dads don’t do blood. That’s a maternal thing.
And so we had to conclude our shopping trip and rush to the ER. I remember being irritated that we didn’t have time for me to get a bag of the famous Hills popcorn.
● ● ●
Interestingly, I wasn’t even at home when I received my first injury requiring stitches. I was at my friend Shelle’s house for a Fourth of July cookout. Being kids we decided to play hide-and-seek in the dark, and I managed to run into a clothesline.
Not only did I get stitches, I had a few in the lip – it was way cool.
Shelle and I shared another first when she was at my house for a visit – our first foray into a bees’ nest. I remember the yellow jackets swarming around us like a cloud as we ran up the driveway. Who knew bees could become so angry, so quickly.
That accident didn’t lead to a hospital visit, but we did get carted down to Doc Prudich’s office in Montcalm.
● ● ●
Although bumps, bruises, stitches and puncture wounds were a common theme at our house, it’s somewhat surprising we didn’t get hurt worse.
The forest near our house held entrances to a huge network of caves, and we were always exploring them (violating Mom’s rule to keep out). But even when we were not in the caves, we were doing something else dangerous – swinging on grapevines over cliffs, climbing around snake-infested rock piles or playing some stupid, made-up game, like “let’s hit each other with a stick and see who cries first.”
Kids today don’t realize the lack of entertainment options that existed before home computers, video games and cellphones.
Of course, my siblings and I always pulled pranks on each other. And, as the youngest, I seemed to get the brunt of them.
I will always remember when my oldest brother coaxed me into standing on tiptoe under a chestnut tree and closing my eyes. Supposedly, he had a surprise for me – and that he did. When I opened my eyes he was running off, but I couldn’t follow. He had tied my long hair into a knot around the tree’s branch.
● ● ●
And so this is one reason I miss lawn darts. Sure, they were banned in the U.S. during the ’80s, but prior to that they were tons of fun. They provided families with hours of entertainment, or a trip to the ER – which, for kids, was usually entertaining in its own way.
Nowadays, it seems everyone is too cautious to really enjoy the warm weather months. Decades ago, summer was synonymous with a new scar and a great story to share with friends.
I miss the old days.
