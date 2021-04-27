Suddenlink service? No such thing
I have been a customer of Suddenlink Communication for over 25 years. In all that time I have only ever had one cable box, at any place that I have ever lived. One!
For the past five years I have had the recording service with Suddenlink. It recently came to my attention that I was paying too much for this service, so I called and spoke with a representative about it, was told that I am paying for three cable boxes. I was told that within three to five days I would be refunded for the recording services on the two extra boxes. Of course, I have expected a refund check in the mail. It never came.
I called Suddenlink to inquire about this refund and after the usual hold and referrals, I ended up speaking with a representative in Sri Lanka or some other such place. After explaining all of the above and disputes back and forth, this representative said that she would refund me $4 for the current month that I have reported, but I would receive nothing for the charge for two extra cables for the past five years. I was told, “This is why we send a monthly statement showing your services. If you see an error it is up to you to call and point it out, otherwise it will not be changed, and the change will only take place the month that you report the error. It is the customer’s responsibility.”
Is it unreasonable thinking on my part that it is Suddenlink’s error to be charging me a service for three cable boxes when I have only ever had one cable box in over 25 years of service with their company?
I asked to speak with this representative’s superior, and the line went dead.
Suddenlink Communication cheats, robs, provides poor “service after the sale” and manipulates their customers who must rely on them to receive cable services.
Thanks to Mick Bates, member of House of Representative for attempting to bring about some change.
Agnes Keatley
Beckley