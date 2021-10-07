It was the dawn of pigtails and overalls. Raised on “Judge Judy” and “Matewan.” Before the Great Recession. Before I probably knew how to spell my full name. I would glance at the TV and tell my grandparents how fun protesting or going on strike looked. One day I would do it. At the time, I didn’t care what it was for. It just looked thrilling to hold a sign and smile for the cameras.
There is nothing that demonstrates power, or the lack thereof, more than one of these two events. Because at that point, what is a corporation without the employees at the bottom of the billing cycle? Or at least that’s what we like to think, anyway.
But it’s powerful. In 1911, the workers at Triangle Shirtwaist Factory never had the opportunity to fight for rights, or even for safe and humane working conditions. Instead, the entire nation saw the aftermath of what happens when certain working conditions fail to be met. In the case of the factory, it resulted in a fire that took the lives of 146 people.
So, considering that we now can fight for ourselves and others, there is something in the news that is embarrassing.
It’s called the October Strike. It’s happening on the 15th. It’s deemed as the National General Strike Day.
Besides a broad list of things that they are striking for like maternity leave and a higher minimum wage, there isn’t much to find but for a digital timer on top of its website that counts down the days until the great national strike. If one wants to search for the purpose or other details behind the strike, there aren’t any. For an event that has been planned for months, it truly mirrors something that was planned an hour and a half ago.
Michael Sainato from the Guardian said that we might be soon looking at the largest wave of labor unrest since the teacher strikes. Yet, if it’s starting with this event, it might be more the size of a wave made in a sink.
Yet, it’s not like the organizers don’t have a reason. The U.S. Census reported that the number of those living in poverty increased by one percentage point from 2019 to 2020. Though that may not look significant, it accounts for 3.3 million people living in poverty, which, according to the census, is the first increase in poverty after five consecutive annual declines.
Some might argue that poverty’s climb coincides with the beginning of the pandemic, but some companies did well last year. Kellogg’s, the classic cereal brand, had sales shoot up 7 percent, according to the Los Angeles Times. In fact, groups of Kellogg’s employees started striking on Tuesday.
But the difference between the Kellogg strike and the October Strike is that Kellogg workers, some 1,400, walked out for quality health care, retirement benefits, and holiday and vacation pay. Real reasons. Members of the October Strike, on the other hand, seem to be striking just to join in on the fun.
Which, to be honest, is something that I would’ve liked when I was younger.
But, now, what’s the point?
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.