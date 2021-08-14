In a discombobulating 2020-21 school year interrupted often by the full-bore effects of a pandemic, no one can be surprised that elementary and secondary students in West Virginia took significant steps backward in their learning and academic proficiencies across language arts, science and math, the core subjects that students need to master to some elevated degree if they are to become successful in their own lives and contribute to the advancement of society and economies at large.
But the results are in and they tell a story of a severe drop-off – especially in math – to what already had been standards that lagged national averages. This cannot continue and the path is clear: Students need to be in school, five days a week, engaged in face-to-face learning with highly motivated and expert teachers who will help these young minds become critical thinkers. But we will never ever get there – at least anytime soon – if there are too many unvaccinated and unmasked teachers, staff and eligible students roaming the hallway, populating the cafeteria and crowding the classroom.
According to a summary report delivered to the West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday, 28 percent of students were proficient in math at the end of the school year last year – an 11-point drop from 39 percent in 2019. For English and Language Arts, 40 percent were proficient – a 6-point drop from 46 percent in 2019. In Science, which is tested in grades 5, 8, and 11, 27 percent were proficient last year – a 6-point drop from 33 percent in 2019.
Let’s be clear: There is very little more that our schools could have done last year to mitigate all of the damage wrought by the spread of the highly infectious disease. Our hearts were especially sick for all of the senior students, denied rites of passage that generations of students had always taken for granted.
But now, we are headed back down that very same path because too many adults in the general population refuse to line up for a vaccine to help stop the spread of the disease, because too many teachers and staffers at our schools are resisting the vaccines as well, because too many students have not taken the time to roll up a sleeve and get a shot and because too many school boards are allowing conditions to deteriorate by not mandating masks.
We applaud the courage of board members in Fayette County who voted for a mask mandate for the first two weeks of school, erring on the side of caution to check Covid’s advance or retreat. Wyoming and Raleigh county boards could learn a thing or two. For now, they are tempting fate with the health of school children as their pawn. It is a dangerous and ethically bankrupt game, a science experiment, really, where the welfare of children is at risk.
Gov. Jim Justice could put an end to all of this nonsense by simply calling for a statewide mask mandate in our schools and a more forceful effort to have all teachers and staff vaccinated or lined up to get tested every third day.
If we learned nothing from this past year of living with this quiet killer, it is this: We can and must do better or we will see our students fall further behind.
That should never be an option.