Think you are having a bad day, or that your week has been crazy and less than holiday joyous?
Think again.
Doubt that? Then look at our neighbors to the west where a swarm of tornadoes cut a swath through Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky.
The weekend devastation is mind-boggling and difficult to grasp.
Authorities say one tornado may have left a 250-mile path of destruction.
Kind of makes the frustration of waiting in a long line at a store seem a little less significant.
The images filling newspapers, social media feeds and television screens are difficult to view.
The Amazon facility.
The candle plant.
Downtown Mayfield, Ky.
Among the first photos I saw were of the nursing home in Arkansas. At that time, there was no word yet of injuries. Seeing the rubble, I couldn’t imagine the terror of the residents and staff as the tornado struck.
I feared the worst. However, as of the writing of this column, one person was reported killed at the facility.
It’s a horrific tragedy for that family, but it could have been much worse.
l l l
I admit, I gripe.
Does the person at the grocery story have to spend 10 minutes debating a 25-cent coupon with the clerk?
Can the driver in front of me go more than 25 mph in a 45-mile zone?
Does the phone call featuring a 25-minute diatribe about a pothole have to come at the very end of the day – or first thing in the morning before the second cup of coffee?
These things, I recognize, are minor frustrations.
Irritations.
Annoyances.
But in light of a major natural disaster it seems silly that I even acknowledged any exasperation about them in the first place.
They are a mere few minutes of inconvenience in a life I am lucky to have.
l l l
I may sound like I am on a soapbox, but that is not the message. In fact, I have no right to stand on that box.
A little grumbling here and there can be part of my day, just like it is for many others.
Yet when a natural disaster or tragedy hits, I feel embarrassment and shame.
How could my complaints have been so trivial when others are suffering so much?
I cannot imagine waking up to find my hometown destroyed.
I cannot comprehend the horrendous loss of life.
I cannot fathom the pain and agony of so many.
If the worst thing that happens to me today is a wrong order at a restaurant, a flat tire on my car or a chewed shoe by the German shepherd, then I am a lucky woman.
l l l
Today, we should embrace our blessings.
Our family. Our friends. Our fortune at being alive as we embark on this most celebratory of seasons.
We should look at Christmas lights with youngsters, bake cookies for neighbors and say a sincere thank you to the frazzled clerk at the check-out aisle.
We should appreciate all that is good, and even those things that are just OK.
We should also let go of the bad, and realize it could be much worse.
Most importantly, we should pray.
Pray for Kentucky, for Tennessee, for Arkansas, for Missouri, for Illinois and for Mississippi.
Pray for the victims, and their families.
Pray for the first responders.
Pray for the survivors.
Pray for those charged with cleanup and rebuilding.
Most of all, pray for God’s grace and healing in a time of tragedy and despair. — Samantha Perry is the editor of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. She can be reached at sperry@bdtelegraph.com.