He leaves for work around seven in the morning. He climbs the three flights of stairs to the apartment and fumbles for the keys to the door around three, then he walks inside and slams the door behind him. Sometimes, I hear the pop of a bottle opening around five. My last neighbor used to scream at video games all night, so it’s a change.
I love apartment life, both seriously and sarcastically. I know so much about a person I never even talk to. He knows so much about me. But we don’t talk about it.
It’s a little space. The walls look sturdy. But apparently, they’re as thin as a tissue. It doesn’t help that we share a vent.
But whoever he is and whatever his name, I’m sorry.
I’m sorry that I have every intention to wake up at five every morning, but I’m self-aware and set multiple alarms. It takes me a while for my brain to wake up. Often, I think the alarm is part of an elaborate game in my dream. I’m sorry that I often wake up, hear the alarm and laugh because it’s all part of a joke in my dream. I try to stop, I know he can hear it, but my brain will not wake up. So, I’m sorry if I’ve become another alarm clock.
I’m sorry that I go to bed at four in the morning. This poor man can probably hear me at all hours and has yet to complain. But there simply aren’t enough hours in the day to do what I need to do. I wonder how many interviews he’s heard through the vent. I wonder how many breakdowns he’s witnessed through the walls. I wonder if he knows the name of the teacher that doesn’t like me? Or the one who does?
I’m sorry about the times I get so stressed that all I can do is laugh. Or when I get the random urge to cook at midnight because I forgot to eat.
I wish he would slip a note under the door and give me advice on what career I want for that week, or even to recommend the best ice cream to eat after a breakup. Heck, even offer to proofread my thesis. But he probably just wants me to wean myself off alarms.
I’m sorry that I listen to drama and talk about it like a good ol’ southern woman. I’m sorry that I’m dramatic and he can probably hear my sighs and eye rolls. But I’m not sorry for the book material that I give out for free.
I only leave for class. Arriving home, I’m usually out of breath by the time I climb the stairs. I still have snowflake décor dangling from the door. He probably knows enough about me to become a therapist. But still, I don’t know his name.
And honestly, it can stay that way.
It’s weird.
