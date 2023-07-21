We’re not sure why some municipal and county officials seem so eager to erase the architectural history that defines where we live or why they don’t simply pick up the phone and seek the counsel of their local Historic Landmarks Commission before calling in the bulldozers and backhoes.
But it is almost always a mistake.
Beckley certainly has a history of dismissing its Landmarks Commission and ignoring the voices of time and preservation – typically and ironically in the name of economic development. Now the city has no shortage of empty lots downtown waiting – still waiting – to be paved over.
Well, now the contagion has spread to Mount Hope, where the local housing authority is replacing a retaining wall made of ashlar stone at Stadium Terrace in the town’s historic district with a precast, manufactured concrete product made to look like stone – a cheap imitation of the original with all the warm fuzzies of, well, precast concrete.
Ashlar stone? You know it when you see it while driving around Mount Hope because it is the same stone that appears at other retaining walls located throughout the town’s historic district.
Not only are those walls – built of that particular stone – a part of Mount Hope’s identity, personality and character, they are also officially designated as national historic structures, according to official documentation by the Department of the Interior. They are walls that were built via the Work Projects Administration (WPA) nearly a century ago in 1939 as part of the New Deal during the nation’s recovery from the Great Depression.
The reason they are being replaced by an architectural albatross? Safety, Mount Hope Housing Authority Director Stormy Parsons said. “The retaining walls were starting to buckle.”
OK, retaining walls do that. The ground shifts, the earth moves and fixes are made. In this case, the city had nearly $1 million to invest in making a fix and, additionally, no one looked into federal grants or tax credits that would have helped with the repair, no one asked for outside expert advice on such matters. There are federal dollars available to preserve the artifacts of history all around us. And that’s why this is so disappointing.
Yes, there are economic impacts when cities willy-nilly start tearing down buildings and structures that have historical significance. In this new day across southern West Virginia where tourism dollars are taking up some of the slack in the economy left by the declining fortunes of the coal industry, people motoring this way are looking for an authentic experience – not cheap imitations.
But we citizens, too, want our defining characteristics to be treated with greater respect and care than what we see happening in Mount Hope and what we have seen in the recent past in downtown Beckley.
Please, take pride in where we live and let’s rejuvenate and keep as much of it as we can. There are history lessons in those bones, lessons to share with generations to come.
