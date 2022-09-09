Clearly, officials with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) were in the mood for spinning a false thread of good news after spending the past two-and-a-half years struggling against repetitive surges of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths and achieving a vaccination rate against the highly contagious disease that lags most all other states to say nothing of a collective failure to provide care and find supportive homes for some 700 kids adrift in the foster care system. They have also had their hands full with letting kids slip through the cracks of Child Protective Services.
So from this stew of mismanagement, officials in a sprawling tax-supported department that had grown too big, unwieldy and unresponsive to the needs of some of this state’s most vulnerable citizens were going to find their silver lining any way and anywhere they could – and they did so in the smallest statistical anomaly atop a trend line of death and misery.
Drug overdose deaths were down, they proclaimed.
Hardly.
Here is what they tooted their horns about this past week: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report showing West Virginia was one of six states with a percentage decline of drug overdose deaths from March 2021 through March 2022. The CDC reported, and the DHHR proudly announced, that overdose deaths in the state were down 3.63 percent in that one-year span.
Pardon us if we choose not to celebrate because we know what they were hiding behind the curtains. While the overdose death count in March of 2022 was 56 less than it was a year earlier, down from 1,541 to 1,485, what the DHHR officials were not bringing attention to was that there were 585 more deaths this past year than the 900 reported in March of 2020 at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Six months prior to that, in September 2019, the count was 811. Go all the way back to January 2015, the number stood at 644 – and back then we all thought that number was too high. And it was.
Now, we just recorded more than twice as many dead from a drug overdose in the last year than what was recorded seven years ago – and the DHHR is pumping its chest with pride.
It was just this past year, too, when the adults responsible for Raylee Browning’s desperate little life were sent to jail – for, essentially, neglectful and abusive behavior that led to the 8-year-old child’s death. The death certificate said she died of a severe bacterial pneumonia infection that resulted in sepsis. But the child was tortured and abused, physically and psychologically. She had the bruises – real bruises and a rectal tear – to show for it.
And Child Protective Services knew, she was a client, and teachers in Nicholas County had filed multiple reports.
One would think that the DHHR, with all of its resources, could have saved a child it knew to be in trouble or made some headway against the drug overdose trend in the past seven years. But they have not. Just the opposite, in fact. You would think that the state and a governor, with $1.3 billion – with a “b” – sitting in reserve, could have figured out a plan of action to make a dent in the 2015 number. But they have not. Nor did they try. Proof? The situation now is more than twice as dire – calculated in human lives lost.
This is not a master’s level management outcome that you pay professionals and experts to achieve. This is not a satisfactory result or a performance expectation that passes muster. Raylee did not just die from the neglect of those who were charged with her care but also from a dismissive attitude of state officials who were being paid to care.
How can anyone look at what has been going on at DHHR and arrive at any conclusion other than that the agency has lost its way?
Gov. Jim Justice should expect and demand better, not only of himself, but especially of those who serve in management positions under the DHHR umbrella.
The empirical evidence says Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary for the DHHR, is failing miserably and that the agency is beyond his abilities to control and direct.
Whether DHHR needs to be split up to be made more responsive, as some legislators have suggested, is debatable.
Right now, our delegates and senators – an overwhelming number of whom are white men – are debating how to punish women of all colors for having final say over their own body. They are deciding how to enact tax breaks of various flavors that favor the wealthy.
Meanwhile, people – like a darling little 8-year-old child and thousands of fellow Mountaineers with substance use disorder – are dying for attention.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.