A few months ago, our governor spoke at Tamarack in Beckley. He stated that the state was doing something to help state employees by increasing their retirement benefits. The Legislature then passed a bill that included the following:
Anyone receiving less than $1,000 a month in benefits would get an increase, bringing their meager benefits up to $1,000. This included a one-time payment of $1,500. However, to receive the $1,500, you are required to have worked for the state 25 years or more, be 70 years old or over, and your present benefits would need to be $1,000 or less.
Consider the retiree that is currently drawing $960 per month. His raise will amount to $40 a month with little chance at the promised $1,500 due to the other requirements.
Under this bill, I, despite having worked 28 years for the state and being over 70 years old, will not qualify. I will receive nothing because my income is $44 over the limit. The Legislature must have spent some time figuring out how to make it as difficult as possible to get the $1,500 one-time benefit. I suspect that only a handful of retirees will qualify for it.
It’s a shame that a person must work 25 years to get $1,000 monthly pension. This is just another embarrassment for our state and a slap in the face to state retirees, just so the governor and the legislators can boast that they help the retirees.
Tom Rapp
Beckley
