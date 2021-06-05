Maybe a little state Democratic Party drama that played out in a contentious Democratic Executive Committee meeting this past Thursday is yet another reason why Del. Mick Bates switched political parties, joining the supermajority Republicans in the state Legislature.
On the day that Bates jumped the Democratic ship, whose fortunes have been taking on water in West Virginia this past decade, Doug Skaff Jr., House minority leader for the Dems, was a tad peeved. “Our caucus will continue the hard work of rebuilding the Democratic Party and the Democratic brand in West Virginia,” he promised.
Well, that whole rebuilding has been further delayed as the state party, having set up an Affirmative Action Committee, immediately ignored the wishes of that committee.
No one was singing Kumbaya afterward.
Party leaders, already late in submitting an affirmative action plan to the national party, decided to submit a draft of its plan without members of its new Affirmative Action Committee having been seated to vote on the plan, too.
As a point of inclusivity, it seemed like such a low bar to clear.
Longtime Democratic Party Chairwoman Belinda Biafore said it was important to meet the new deadline to submit the affirmative action plan and emphasized that the plan was a draft, a document that could always be revised after it had been submitted.
Besides, she said as a point of order, seating members of the Affirmative Action Committee was next on the agenda.
So, yes, she wanted to vote on the plan first and then seat the Affirmative Action Committee.
Which, of course, smacks of attempting to stifle the voices of, perhaps, more liberal and progressive members, the voices of the young and of diversity – the kind of influences that are driving the party to impressive wins in other states.
It is important to note that Biafore, who has watched over the party the past six years and as vice chairwoman since 2004, has seen Democratic legislative majorities turn into significant minorities in that time – especially so in the last two red wave elections. Her mismanagement of such a simple little meeting created significant ill will and a lack of confidence moving forward.
It is reasonable to wonder why the Executive Committee couldn’t ask for yet another extension from the national party, but apparently that was a bridge too far. West Virginia Democrats, a letter from the national organization said, had been given more than enough time.
That, too, is a poor reflection of Biafore’s management skills.
But even so, why not just seat the Affirmative Action Committee and then vote?
What the committee did, at Biafore’s insistence, was pass an affirmation action plan without the voice of those on the Affirmative Action Committee.
As Susan Miley, a Democrat from Harrison County, asked, “Why are white people drafting a plan for Hispanics and Black people? Why?”
Clearly, the Democrats need to expand its roster and find fresh leadership that is more encouraging of what could be an emerging party of young, talented and energetic people interested in public service, a new generation of minorities, union members, progressives and a working class that understands which political party is working for them.
On Thursday, Biafore chose a different path forward, which, of course, was not forward thinking at all.