Health care researchers in West Virginia have become experts on neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS. Unfortunately, in-state expertise is necessary. Our state’s incidence of NAS is high.
NAS – a term that may sound to some like no more than one more bureaucratic acronym – is a condition of newborn babies whose mothers abused opioid drugs. In effect, the infants come into the world dependant on opioids. Withdrawal can be excruciating for them. Adverse health effects can persist for years.
This is not someone else’s tragedy. In 2017, nearly 4 percent of babies born in Jefferson and Berkeley counties suffered from NAS, according to the DHHR. The state rate was about 5.1 percent.
Many babies born in our region were lucky, in a way. DHHR statistics for 2017 show of babies born who were exposed to opioid substances, most of the infants escaped NAS.
Though substance abuse is a national epidemic affecting many states, most others have not mounted thorough studies of NAS. National statistics, in fact, seem to be current only through 2014.
By the end of that year, federal health officials estimated the cost to U.S. hospitals of treating NAS babies at half a billion dollars a year.
Various initiatives have been launched in efforts to curb NAS. They rely primarily on educating women of childbearing age about illicit drug use.
Clearly, more needs to be done. But what?
Opioid addiction can leave victims virtually helpless. If a woman is hooked when she becomes pregnant, the chance of getting “clean” while the baby is in her womb is slim. There are treatments, however.
Clearly, doing more to prevent NAS and to help babies afflicted by it needs to be a very high priority in West Virginia. The goal should be to make our state, already a leader in identifying the problem, the standard-bearer in solving it.