“Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” (Psalms 33:12) In July, we celebrated America’s 247th birthday. Speaking of our great country, Merle Haggard wrote a song in 1969 and it was released in 1970 called “Walking On the Fightin’ Side of Me.” The second verse and chorus from the song:
I read about some squirrely guy
Who claims that he just don’t believe in fighting
And I wonder just how long
The rest of us can count on being free
They love our milk and honey
But they preach about some other way of living
And when they’re running down our country, man
They’re walking on the fighting side of me
They’re walking on the fighting side of me
Running down a way of life
Our fighting men have fought and died to keep
If you don’t love it, leave it
Let this song that I’m singing be a warning
When you’re running down our country, hoss,
You’re walking on the fighting side of me
This song is relevant today. The fighting side of me is on my knees praying for the wonderful country that I love.
I listened to Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson (NC) the other day speaking at a church in North Carolina. He made a statement: If you don’t like this country, then get your stuff and get out and I’ll help you pack.
Yes, there are oodles of problems in our nation, starting with politicians who have no fear of God whatsoever. Despite all this, we still have more religious freedom than probably any other nation in the world. And, despite the anti-American evil and those who have tried to revise American history, they cannot undermine the character and integrity of our founding fathers. The men who signed the Declaration of Independence were courageous, highly educated men who believed in the need for religious freedom so much that they risked their lives and their wealth in signing our incredible Declaration of Independence.
We Christians should stand up for America against all odds. It is a minority that is seeking to bring our great nation down. Christians need to pray and encourage one another. Remember, we’ve read the Book, and we win. That book, of course, is the Bible. We should be speaking God’s words to bring hope to those we know and meet. Pray for America!
Bonnie Galford
Wayside
