Hillbilly.
For most of those reading, hillbilly might be something that they self-proclaim as a part of their identity. For some, it can be used as a term of pride. For others, it can still be used as a knife used to cut the value of a person to fit into an outdated stereotype.
In the dictionary, hillbilly is a term that is used to refer to a person from the backwoods or other remote places. Next to the word in small print, it reminds readers that this might be an offensive word for some people. But, if decades of stereotyping Hollywood hillbillies never happened in films and shows, it might never have morphed into an offensive word today.
In media throughout the years, an uneducated, poverty-stricken character seemed to carry the weight of a lot of punch lines. It’s what the wealthy found funny. It became what people chose to identify us with. Because it’s often easiest to punch down for humor. In Hollywood, it’s no different.
For most of those from the hills and backwoods, hillbilly isn’t a word that carries a lot of negative weight. It’s a familiar word that can describe who they are and where they come from. Yet, it seems that those who aren’t from the hills or backwoods are the ones who believe that being called a hillbilly is, flat out, an insult.
A Kentucky native named Ashley York directed a documentary film called “Hillbilly” that explored some of the same themes. The film dived into how Hollywood essentially exploited people from the hills for their own means of getting a check.
When some are asked what someone from the hills is like, they might point to the 1972 film “Deliverance.” Specifically, the little boy that played banjo during the duels. And that might just be the harmful part.
While directing “Hillbilly,” York was able to get an interview with the man who was cast as the boy. His name is Billy Redden. At the time the documentary was shot, he worked at Walmart. He still had dreams of making it back to Hollywood. When “Deliverance” was released, it was nominated for Academy and Golden Globe Awards. According to Redden, he made $500 from the film.
Not only did they take a little boy from the hills that they thought “looked the part,” but they also didn’t care to pay enough for the exploitation that occurred and the lasting effects. But who cares? It’s all for fun, right? It’s such an easy thing to say.
Yet, no matter how they’re portrayed, backwoods people share a pride that shines from proclaiming that you are, in fact, a hillbilly.
Hillbilly.
They can make whatever they want out of the word that fits their fantasy sitcom, but it’s slowly becoming our word again.
