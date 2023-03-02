I don’t mind telling you that I look forward to putting together special reports for our readers, and we do a bunch of them at this little community paper. It seems we are always in the process of putting the final touches on the one in hand while another is on the calendar dead ahead.
Those sections, those special efforts, give us a chance to break from the day-to-day routine of delivering the hard news from the political capitols in D.C. and Charleston to county seats of government right here in our own neck of the woods to take a different look at the world around us, to put on a different pair of glasses, so to speak, and take another look up one holler and down the next.
We try our level best to put a solid effort forward, sharing stories of people who are making a difference or just finding their way in local communities. We are pretty earnest in our regard for doing good journalism in all of those efforts. The subjects of our stories and our readers, after all, deserve nothing less.
That’s not always been the case at other newspapers. Sometimes, those specialty publications are largely regarded – in some corners of the newspaper office including, unfortunately, the editor’s office – as a vehicle for advertising, rainmakers filled with positive puff pieces.
Don’t get me wrong. We love the revenue, too, but the journalists here are trained to keep their focus on the story no matter where it may lead.
Back in the little town of Vinton, Iowa, where I served as editor for The Cedar Valley Times for five years, the big special sections that required an oversized effort were the annual Beef edition, the Pork edition and expanded coverage of the Benton County Fair when it set up shop every summer. We did not shy away from presenting an honest take on the ag industry, and as editor I heard the complaints, the criticisms – the “feedback” – while covering the livestock shows at the fair, hanging out in between competitions at the pork and beef producers’ tents, eating more than my fair share of freshly grilled burgers and butterfly pork chop sandwiches – with onion and mustard, please and thanks – and letting folks have their say.
Most recently, we here at your favorite newspaper put together a special section on economic development, and I don’t mind telling you that it would not have turned out as well as it did had it not been for Jeri S. Knowlton, who used her terrific story-telling skills to freelance three stories for us. One, in particular, spoke volumes – to me, anyway – about what kind of place West Virginia can be.
Jordan Casey, who said he has had a passion for collecting plants as long as he can remember, moved to Hinton from eastern Kentucky – with his male partner. They set up shop and received a warm, welcoming embrace from a little community deep in the rural outback of Summers County in the West Virginia coalfields.
And what kind of place will you find at Botany Tropicals?
Well, Casey has a barstool sitting at the counter for anyone to just sit and chat.
“Sometimes people come in and need someone to listen, and I’m OK with that. There is no need to make a purchase here. I will gladly sit down and talk to you.”
Regardless of what other stories you might hear about West Virginia, remember Casey’s. Know that he’s not alone and know that little ol’ Hinton opened up its arms to a wondering soul in search of a home.
Now there is a story worth telling.
