“I’ve been thinking back about things that have gone wrong over the past couple of years, and I suddenly realized that many of the troubles have resulted from someone not hearing something, or getting it in a distorted way.”
Though this quote could be about anything from relationships to politics, it’s about business.
That quote came from a survey the Harvard Business Review sent to the top executives of a major manufacturing plant in the Chicago area to ask them about the importance of listening at their work. And the Review received a few powerful statements about listening, one even mentioning that listening might be the most important facet of communication. However, it seems that it’s something we still haven’t mastered. This quote might seem relevant today, but the article was published in 1957.
Despite how many presidents we go through, houses we move into or pets we have, some things will be a constant. And the need to be a better listener seems to be one of them.
Within a conversation, it’s easy to relate to someone by telling them something similar to their story, something vulnerable and real. We all do it. One might tell an embarrassing story to a friend and expect them to say something relatable or comforting at the end. And when the story is met with silence, it’s awkward.
Or if one is involved in an activity that a friend knows more about, it’s easy to call them and ask. While asking them, one will wait and listen to what they have to say simply because of trust that they know more.
However, these instances seem to end with friendships.
Growing up in rural West Virginia, there were many people whom seemed to be against us and the industry that put food on the table. Yet, these random individuals never thought to ask those who it directly affected. They did not really seem to care. I was young, but it felt like a generalized anger, toward the system and us.
Still to this day, it’s infuriating to see random talking heads speak about an issue that has never personally affected them.
Everyone is entitled to have an opinion, even if it seems that some people have too many opinions. Yet, there needs to be a time to sit and actually listen to those who are the the thick of it, who have lived through it. Because there are many people with opinions (even myself), but there are voices that are more crucial and important that should be heard.
No, it’s just not coal country. It’s everyone and everywhere. They’re issues that involve people, communities and families from all over the world. It’s just that growing up in such a place, I see what it’s like to see all of the arguments and debates happening everywhere but where it matters.
In the end, our opinions are mostly fueled by vanity and pride. Usually, what we believe is the “right” thing. Yet, there also need to be times to just listen.
“I’ve decided that it’s the most important link,” another of the responses from the Review said of listening. “And it’s obviously also the weakest one.”
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.