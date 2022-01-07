It probably wasn’t in the plans for it to be a rainy evening. It had been a warm day until the sun began to set and the clouds began to turn dark. It was in the plans, however, to go see a holiday garden that was filled with lights. And so, a car full of family headed off into the rainy night.
Days before, there had been a suspicion that the day spent at the lights was meant for something more. But not long after, a little black ring box was accidently discovered. Some things aren’t meant to be found. Everyone knows that. I knew that.
“Whoops, I’m definitely not supposed to see that,” was the only thing that came to mind.
Forgetting what I was looking for, I quickly covered it with clothes and tried to run away from my own mistake.
So, maybe the suspicions were correct.
That night was beautiful, despite the rain. Classic white lights were strung in rows from every tree branch and trunk one could see. Other lights draped from the trees, almost making an arch to welcome all to see the beauty. Near the center, a choir sang the infamous holiday songs.
He had said that we were going to take a few photos together, that we need some. So, we did. But it probably wasn’t in the plans to be wearing a bright orange rain jacket or muddy shoes that had been white a few hours before or to have wet hair clinging to the face.
But the suspicions were correct. Later that night, it was told that that was where the ring was supposed to come out. But nerves were on edge. Not knowing what moment was perfect, it didn’t happen.
Not then.
Near the last part of the garden sits a square water fountain. The water was bright, absorbing the lights.
“Let’s take a walk around the fountain,” he suggested.
I stood there for a few seconds, knowing what might happen if I take that little walk. My face was blank, but the mind wouldn’t stop running in circles, not knowing what to do.
It probably wasn’t in the plan for me to suggest that we don’t take that walk and join the rest of the family, but I did.
I knew my mind was probably overeating. He probably wasn’t wanting to propose then. There’s no way.
And yet, that was the plan. That’s where he got the nerve to ask. That’s where I freaked out and walked away from an engagement.
Back at home, he asked why I didn’t want to go on the walk. I laughed and told him that I thought he was going to propose. He didn’t laugh.
“I was,” he said.
It probably wasn’t the plan to sit out on the porch that night and still have the ring in his pocket, but he did. He even pulled it out, kneeled on the damp porch floor and asked. It probably wasn’t his ideal proposal, but sometimes unplanned things make the best memories.
Also makes for the best laughs.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.