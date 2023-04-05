Marc Thiessen, a syndicated columnist, and I have something in common: We both write op-eds that appear in the Herald Dispatch, my local paper, but that’s where the similarities end. He’s a “conservative” who gets paid for his work that includes manipulative writing techniques to convince his readers of misinformation and then opines about those untruths. I’m a Progressive Democrat who volunteers her time to research and write my opinions based on well-documented facts.
Let’s look at some examples in Marc’s writing.
Marc says the legal case against Trump is flimsy and quotes a constitutional lawyer that the charge has “a statue of limitations of two years …” Marc and his lawyer-buddy do not know the charges or the “legal case” (the evidence) because, for now, it is all sealed from the public.
Also in that recent piece, Marc had to insert blame to Biden (of course) for multiple disasters including inflation. Inflation is a world-wide problem, and one of the main reasons is corporate power. Huge industries (like gasoline refining) with just a few companies (like Exxon) set pricing with almost no competition, so they can raise the price (to get huge profits) and blame it on inflation. In 2022, Exxon’s third-quarter profit of $19.7 billion was the highest quarterly profit in its history, even though the price of crude oil was down.
Marc says, “Most believe Trump has been treated unfairly”; he cites the Trump-Russia investigation “turned out to be little more than a conspiracy theory.” That is a lie, but when he and other right-wing politicians and media types endlessly repeat that lie, it becomes a cold, hard fact to Republican voters. The Mueller investigation revealed multiple ties between Trump’s inner circle and the Russians, and more information is coming out weekly tying Trump and his people with Russia.
It infuriates me that Marc Thiessen spreads lies that brainwash readers. I would bet that like Fox News hosts who privately voiced their contempt for Donald Trump, Marc Thiessen knows the truth about him, but chooses to publicly deceive his readers.
Linda Childers
Ona
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.