Food shortage? Shelves empty? Our area, thank the Lord, is blessed. So far we are able to buy pretty much what we need, but that sure isn’t the case in other countries or in some places in America. America has been blessed for so long that we’ve become very wasteful.
Many corporations are not allowed to give leftover food away instead it goes in a dumpster. Grocery stores also let food go to waste instead of pricing it way down or giving it away, instead it too goes in the dumpster. You can go to a restaurant that has a food bar and customers waste a lot of food. I even know people that don’t eat leftovers, instead they go in the dumpster.
I believe in eating what you put on your plate. My dad lived in the Great Depression and he taught us very well. Don’t waste anything. If I were a millionaire, I still couldn’t be wasteful. Even in the Bible when Jesus fed the five thousand with five loaves and two fish, he commanded them to gather up all the food and let nothing be wasted. John 6:12 says: “When they were filled, he said unto his disciples, Gather up the fragments that remain, that nothing be lost.”
According to Feeding America, 108 billion pounds of food is wasted in the United States every year. They also state that almost 40 percent of all food in the nation is wasted. Proverbs 18:9 tells us: “He also that is slothful in his work is brother to him that is a great waster.”
Please don’t waste food. Remember someone is going to bed hungry every night. Children are starving. They dig in trash cans to find anything eatable. My son was on a missionary trip and saw grown-ups working the landfills for enough food to sustain them for a day. Before you throw your food away remember that someone would be blessed to have it. We may not have a food shortage and empty shelves now, but that doesn’t mean they are not right around the corner.
Bonnie Galford
Wayside