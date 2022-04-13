People’s attitudes can change. Nothing is written in stone.
John Newton was a slave ship captain so foul-mouthed and violent that even his crew feared him. But Newton had a change of heart, became a beloved Anglican preacher, and wrote the immortal hymns “Amazing Grace” and “How Tedious And Tasteless The Hours.”
Tom Dorsey, “Georgia” Tom Dorsey, was a Blues singer of some really filthy lyrics. But then he had a change of heart, and composed “Peace In The Valley” and “Take My Hand, Precious Lord.”
But I don’t see any change of attitude in those individuals at Miller’s Cemetery involved in violating mine and my brother’s tombstones. I can only see a future in Hell walking barefooted to and fro through the hot coals carrying coal buckets to fuel the fire.
Richard A. Bradford
Edwight