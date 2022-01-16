Seldom do opportunities come forward such as the one Central Appalachia has before it. Former coal mine sites could be an enormous resource to be re-purposed to deploy low-impact solar projects which could potentially even interconnect into an already-existing electrical grid at some of the former mining operations. With the energy transition accelerating nationally, Appalachia does not have to be left behind. But we need to do it right. Clearing land of forests that serve as places to hunt and hike – and help to provide clean air and water – for coal communities is not the answer when there are so many former mine sites, brownfields and rooftops across the region that may otherwise never be used.
With the booming demand for renewable energy in the United States, regions like Central Appalachia that have historically been tied to coal production are left to consider the future energy economy as coal mines have closed. In 2020, renewable energy sources alone produced more electricity in the United States than coal. As major companies increasingly look to obtain their power from renewable sources as part of their sustainability commitments, they can look to central Appalachia as a resource due to its hundreds of thousands of acres of former coal mine lands, a robust grid and relative proximity to population centers.
The increasing demand for solar energy throughout the region and across the nation has many looking at the opportunity to place solar facilities on former mine sites to avoid impacts to the region’s forests and provide opportunities for coal mining communities to benefit from the jobs associated with these projects and the growing solar marketplace. Utilizing properties like former surface mines presents an opportunity to build and operate solar projects on previously disturbed sites, while also putting underutilized land back into use.
The current legislation before Congress, known as the Build Back Better bill, should include additional incentives for developing renewable energy directly on low-impact lands such as former coal mines that do not have mature forests. Constructing solar facilities on these types of properties protects the forests that we need to take carbon out of the atmosphere, provide clean air and water, and support our growing tourism economy. However, there are some challenges faced in using them – including additional costs in engineering and interconnection. Federal incentives could offset those costs and help steer solar development to where it will have the most positive impact.
Jobs can be created through the development of utility-scale solar and sustained through the growth of a broader solar marketplace. Solar energy provides an important option for former coal mine sites that communities would like to productively re-purpose to advance local economic development. And these communities would benefit from the indirect and induced economic benefits created through public and private investments in the growth of a new economic sector.
We have an opportunity to get solar right through the proper policy. We can help direct new projects to low-impact sites to protect our forests. And, importantly, we can invest in our Central Appalachian communities and continue to be energy leaders into the future. And while a more carbon-neutral economy continues to advance in the United States, our region has an opportunity to participate and build around this economy and not be left behind.
— Thomas Minney is the executive director of the Nature Conservancy in West Virginia.