It’s a random thought on a random day. Or, maybe not so random. New Year’s Eve is a big day for those who enjoy reveling.
For tired journalists, it’s a half-holiday – one of three “eves” when we go to press so early most folks only work a half day. I am home by mid-afternoon with no party plans on the horizon.
But I do have a question – one that’s been on my mind for about 20 hours when I first viewed a random tweet the night before.
I tell myself to be patient, and wait for story research to give me an answer.
Unfortunately, waiting patiently is not in my skill set.
I grab the cellphone, touch screen to the contact list and dial up a long-time family friend and local historian.
My first words: “This is random … but where is Windy Mountain?”
● ● ●
The tweet is from former Mercer County resident Delnora Reed.
As a young Lifestyles editor, I covered many events where an even younger Delnora performed.
She was an extraordinarily talented singer as a child and teen. In later years, I felt hometown pride when Delnora moved to Nashville to pursue her musical career.
In recent years, we have followed each other on Twitter, and it was her tweet that spurred my intrigue.
Delnora wished “Happy Birthday in Heaven” to the late bluegrass legend Melvin Goins. The post was accompanied by photos and a link to a song that is a tribute to him titled, “Return to Windy Mountain.”
Many will recall that Melvin called his band Windy Mountain.
The new song was written by Delnora, Carl Jackson and Steve Dilling, and is performed by the group Sideline.
Apparently the song is a hit on the bluegrass charts.
How did I not know this?
● ● ●
I grew up with the Goins family as neighbors. We all hailed from River Road, and sat side-by-side on Sunday morning church pews.
Conley and his wife, Renee, taught my Vacation Bible School class when I was a youngster.
Walter brought the Bible to my elderly grandparents when they became bedridden and could not attend service.
And James, well there is no better, friendlier, good-hearted person.
Of course I knew of the family’s musical talents, but that’s not how I knew them. To me, they were trusted friends who lived up the road.
I don’t recall knowing Melvin, yet I also feel that at some point we must have met. Certainly, our paths would have crossed at church, community event or funeral visitation for family or friend.
● ● ●
I click the link in Delnora’s tweet and am directed to a video of Sideline performing “Return to Windy Mountain.”
It is beautiful, and moving.
The first words: “Well I was born on Windy Mountain, Bramwell, West Virginia is my home.”
“A little mining town in Mercer County, but as a boy I swore I’d never get back home,” it continues.
It speaks of hopping a freight train to seek a fortune in song, of traveling the U.S., and a girl with “hair of gold and eyes of crystal blue.”
Hopping the train, I learn, “broke her heart in two.”
There is yearning in the song, and a heartfelt expression of love for hilltop homes. A love that’s known by people who fished for redeye in the Bluestone, caught crawdads in summer and spoke solemn “amens” before jovial family dinners.
The song also speaks volumes about the power of a magnetic draw to one’s homeplace and home community.
As the chorus tells us, “I’ll return to Windy Mountain before I die.”
● ● ●
Knowing Melvin hailed from my neck of the woods, I ponder the location of the beloved Windy Mountain.
Google gives me no answer.
Thus, my New Year’s Eve phone call to Bramwell mayor, River Road historian and family friend Lou Stoker.
Lou understands the working of a journalist’s mind, and is not surprised by my random call or question. However, she does not have a definitive answer.
She provides other sources, but also tells me Melvim grew up on Sinai Mountain and that could be the place.
I smile.
Sinai – spelled like the biblical location but pronounced Sy-nee-i by those who live ‘round here – was on my short list.
Sinai Mountain is at the end of Goodwill Hollow, which is accessed by a right turn off River Road.
In the end, it may not be the right place. But, for now, it’s enough to satisfy a journalist’s curiosity.
● ● ●
In the days since Deltora’s tweet, I have listened to “Return to Windy Mountain” at least a dozen times.
The tune evokes joyful melancholy, and a renewed sense of love for my home on a mountain overlooking the Bluestone River.
Folks from outside can judge us as they will, but I’ve never been more proud to grow up on a hill at the end of a holler.
